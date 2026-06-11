FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Explore FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J with team profiles, favourites, format, and complete fixtures featuring Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan

Argentina celebrate their 2022 World Cup victory
Argentina the defending champions celebrate their 2022 World Cup victory

Group J consists of the defending world champions Argentina, African challengers Algeria, European dark horses Austria and Asian representatives Jordan.

Argentina enter the tournament as overwhelming favourites, boasting a squad capable of defending the title they won in Qatar in 2022. However, Algeria and Austria are expected to battle fiercely for the second automatic qualification spot, with both sides possessing enough quality to spring a surprise.

Jordan, meanwhile, will look to continue their rise on the international stage. While they begin as underdogs, the West Asian side has shown in recent years that they can compete with more established footballing nations, making Group J one to watch closely.

With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.

The tournament will feature 104 matches making it the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group G Guide

Group J

Argentina

The defending champions head into the World Cup in strong form after victories over Honduras (2-0) and Iceland (3-0) in their warm-up fixtures. With a squad packed with quality and experience and Lionel Messi leading the team from the front, Argentina remain among the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

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Algeria's Fares Chaibi and Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders in action during the international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Algeria in Rotterdam, Netherlands. - AP Photo
Argentina forward Giuliano Simeone (17) reacts to the crowd after scoring a goal against Honduras during the second half of an international friendly soccer match. - AP Photo
Argentina's Squad For FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Eyes Record-Breaking Sixth Tournament With Defending Champions - File
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (19, File) celebrates with Giovani Lo Celso after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Maturin, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. - | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Algeria

Algeria could be one of the surprise packages of the tournament. The Desert Foxes have impressed in recent friendlies, beating the Netherlands 1-0 before cruising to a 4-0 win over Bolivia. Those results suggest they have the quality to challenge for a knockout-stage berth.

Austria

Austria arrive with confidence after edging Tunisia 1-0 in a recent friendly. Their final World Cup preparation match against Guatemala remains uncertain, but the Europeans will back themselves to compete with Algeria for the second qualification spot behind Argentina.

Jordan

Jordan face an uphill task after suffering defeats to Switzerland (4-1) and Colombia (2-0) in their pre-tournament friendlies. However, the West Asian side has shown resilience in recent years and will be hoping to spring a surprise in what promises to be a challenging group.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group I Guide

Format

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.

This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group H Guide

Group J Fixtures

DateMatchKick-Off Time (IST)VenueColumn 1
June 17, 2026 (Wednesday)Argentina vs Algeria01:30Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City (MO)
June 17, 2026 (Wednesday)Austria vs Jordan05:30San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara (CA)
June 23, 2026 (Tuesday)Argentina vs Austria01:30AT&T Stadium, Arlington (TX)
June 23, 2026 (Tuesday)Jordan vs Algeria09:30San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara (CA)
June 28, 2026 (Sunday)Algeria vs Austria07:30Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City (MO)
June 28, 2026 (Sunday)Jordan vs Argentina07:30AT&T Stadium, Arlington (TX)

One of the most anticipated group in this year's FIFA World Cup, Argentina kicks off the first match vs Algeria on June 17th, 6:30am (IST), Algeria would look forward to not losing points in their first game of the season.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group J Preview

Live Streaming Details

Q

Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

A

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?

A

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

A

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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