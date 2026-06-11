FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group J consists of the defending world champions Argentina, African challengers Algeria, European dark horses Austria and Asian representatives Jordan.
Argentina enter the tournament as overwhelming favourites, boasting a squad capable of defending the title they won in Qatar in 2022. However, Algeria and Austria are expected to battle fiercely for the second automatic qualification spot, with both sides possessing enough quality to spring a surprise.
Jordan, meanwhile, will look to continue their rise on the international stage. While they begin as underdogs, the West Asian side has shown in recent years that they can compete with more established footballing nations, making Group J one to watch closely.
With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.
Group J
Argentina
The defending champions head into the World Cup in strong form after victories over Honduras (2-0) and Iceland (3-0) in their warm-up fixtures. With a squad packed with quality and experience and Lionel Messi leading the team from the front, Argentina remain among the favourites to lift the trophy once again.
Algeria
Algeria could be one of the surprise packages of the tournament. The Desert Foxes have impressed in recent friendlies, beating the Netherlands 1-0 before cruising to a 4-0 win over Bolivia. Those results suggest they have the quality to challenge for a knockout-stage berth.
Austria
Austria arrive with confidence after edging Tunisia 1-0 in a recent friendly. Their final World Cup preparation match against Guatemala remains uncertain, but the Europeans will back themselves to compete with Algeria for the second qualification spot behind Argentina.
Jordan
Jordan face an uphill task after suffering defeats to Switzerland (4-1) and Colombia (2-0) in their pre-tournament friendlies. However, the West Asian side has shown resilience in recent years and will be hoping to spring a surprise in what promises to be a challenging group.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group J Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Kick-Off Time (IST)
|Venue
|Column 1
|June 17, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Argentina vs Algeria
|01:30
|Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City (MO)
|June 17, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Austria vs Jordan
|05:30
|San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara (CA)
|June 23, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Argentina vs Austria
|01:30
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington (TX)
|June 23, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Jordan vs Algeria
|09:30
|San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara (CA)
|June 28, 2026 (Sunday)
|Algeria vs Austria
|07:30
|Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City (MO)
|June 28, 2026 (Sunday)
|Jordan vs Argentina
|07:30
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington (TX)
One of the most anticipated group in this year's FIFA World Cup, Argentina kicks off the first match vs Algeria on June 17th, 6:30am (IST), Algeria would look forward to not losing points in their first game of the season.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.