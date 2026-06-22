Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group J Clash At Dallas Stadium
Argentina Vs Austria Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Situated alongside the historic Trinity River basin, Dallas Stadium in Inglewood, USA, is preparing to host a much-anticipated Group J match during Matchweek 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring the defending champions Argentina against Austria in what promises to be an exhilarating contest. In the opening matchweek, Group J witnessed a total of seven goals scored across two games. Argentina and Austria lead the points table with 3 points each, having secured victories against Algeria and Jordan, respectively. The team that emerges victorious in the upcoming match will earn a direct qualification to the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Catch the best photos from ARG vs AUT, FIFA World Cup 2026 match here
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