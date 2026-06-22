Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group J Clash At Dallas Stadium

Argentina Vs Austria Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Situated alongside the historic Trinity River basin, Dallas Stadium in Inglewood, USA, is preparing to host a much-anticipated Group J match during Matchweek 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring the defending champions Argentina against Austria in what promises to be an exhilarating contest. In the opening matchweek, Group J witnessed a total of seven goals scored across two games. Argentina and Austria lead the points table with 3 points each, having secured victories against Algeria and Jordan, respectively. The team that emerges victorious in the upcoming match will earn a direct qualification to the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Catch the best photos from ARG vs AUT, FIFA World Cup 2026 match here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Young fans wait for the start of the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday. AP
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
A sculpture of soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Aldo Beroisa, that was unveiled for Argentina's opening World Cup match against Algeria, stands in Cutral Co, Argentina, at sunrise. | Photo: AP/Nestor Ponce
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ARG take on AUT in Texas. AP
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) waves to the fans during the warm up before the World Cup Group J soccer match AP
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
A view of Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP/Sam Hodde
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Austria fans toast with drinks outside the stadium before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria AP/Julio Cortez
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Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
An Argentina fan wears a mask of Argentina's Lionel Messi outside the stadium AP/Julio Cortez
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