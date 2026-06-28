Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group J Decider At The Kansas City Stadium
Algeria Vs Austria Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria and Austria face off in a winner-takes-all Group J showdown at Kansas City Stadium, with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 hanging in the balance. Argentina have already secured top spot, leaving both sides level on three points after contrasting campaigns. Austria began with a convincing win over Jordan before falling to Argentina, while Algeria recovered from a heavy opening defeat to the defending champions by fighting back to beat Jordan 2-1. The contest also revives memories of the infamous 1982 "Disgrace of Gijón" involving these two nations, adding extra emotion to an already tense fixture. With Riyad Mahrez and Marko Arnautovic expected to lead their attacks, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle with qualification at stake. See the best photos from the ALG vs AUT football match here
1/1
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE