US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

There’s a certain hesitation as well, a sense of not knowing how to respond to these online videos that are as human as they are bizarre. In several clips, Indian migrant workers in Dubai recently reacted to missile interceptions with startled laughter and colloquial Hindi curse words. In a strange juxtaposition, fireworks celebrating India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory lit the same skies where interceptions occurred. In that sense, all of these responses mirror the broader mythology of Dubai itself: a disorienting place where spectacle often outruns scrutiny and where the image the world sees matters almost as much as the citizens do behind it. Despite everything, this military escalation risks pushing the conflict toward wider global instability.