Derided We Fell On Iran

Mediation, in that sense, is rarely an act of altruism as it is, more often, an assertion of relevance. States step into such roles because they perceive an opening, an opportunity to recalibrate their standing or to insert themselves into a consequential process and not necessarily because they are a paragon of virtue. Pakistan’s attempt, whether it might have matured into something substantive or was always destined to remain symbolic, now belongs to the realm of the unrealised. But unrealised efforts, too, carry lessons and therefore to greet their failure with ridicule is to display an intellectual impatience that has little place in matters of statecraft. Underlying this reaction is an unspoken anxiety about the belief that diplomatic space is finite and that one nation’s engagement necessarily diminishes another’s stature. Yet the contemporary international order does not conform to such zero-sum logic. It is characterised by overlapping spheres of engagement, where multiple actors often operate simultaneously, sometimes even redundantly, without guaranteeing resolution. The failure of the Iran-US talks should have reinforced the reality that diplomacy is contingent, iterative, and often inconclusive. Instead, the response in sections of our discourse has reduced it to a scoreboard. This inevitably brings us to the question of India’s place in this evolving landscape. If we set aside some of the developments of the last few years, India has long articulated a foreign policy grounded in strategic autonomy, a willingness to engage across divides without being constrained by rigid alignments. It has drawn upon a moral vocabulary shaped by its own historical experience, even as it has navigated the pragmatic demands of power. Yet the tone of public discourse increasingly appears at odds with this tradition in recent times. A confident nation does not scoff at failure; it studies it and asks what conditions enabled a country to attempt a mediatory role, and why those conditions proved insufficient to sustain it. Were the constraints structural, rooted in enduring geopolitical realities? Or were they circumstantial, shaped by transient alignments of interest? What channels existed, formal or informal? And what, if anything, can be learned from their limitations? These are not questions that lend themselves to quick answers. But they are the questions that serious nations and civilised societies must ask.