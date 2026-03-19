Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

If the diplomatic outreach to Iran was inevitable, as events eventually demonstrated, then what explains the initial silence? Was it caution shaped by strategic calculations and an attentiveness to the world view emanating from Washington? Was it the slow churn of bureaucratic machinery that often tempers the immediacy of political response? Or was it simply a reluctance to speak until the direction of the international winds became clearer? Each of these explanations may have some validity. Diplomacy, after all, operates within a complex matrix of interests, alliances and geopolitical sensitivities, and no responsible government can afford to ignore these constraints. But there is a fourth possibility: that the silence reflected a foreign policy so shaped by the domestic political instincts of its stewards that it lost sight of the larger India it was meant to represent.