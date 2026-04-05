From Ideology To Brand Management: Politics In The Age Of Spectacle

Summary of this article
Modern politics has shifted from ideological debate to brand-driven performance, masking underlying power structures.
The absence of explicit ideology does not remove it—it obscures it, making it harder to challenge injustice.
Lasting democratic change requires grounded, value-driven movements, not momentary waves of outrage.
Politics, if it is to retain its moral seriousness, cannot be reduced to a spectacle of appearances. At its core, it is an enduring conversation between power and people, between what is and what ought to be. Any assessment otherwise is to misunderstand not only its purpose but also its possibilities. Yet in recent decades, we have witnessed a subtle but decisive shift: from politics as a site of ideological contestation to an exercise in brand management. This marks a structural reconfiguration of our democratic life in sync with the trajectory of neoliberalism.
Classical political thought equips us with the vocabulary to grasp this transformation. Karl Marx, for instance, located politics within material realities: class relations, production structures, and the distribution of power. Ideology, in his framework, was the medium through which exploitation was either justified or challenged. To strip politics of ideology, therefore, is to obscure the structures it seeks to illuminate.
A politics that claims to transcend ideology often entrenches the status quo it refuses to name. Antonio Gramsci deepens this insight by showing that power operates through consent that is manufactured, normalised, and internalised, rather than through coercion. In the neoliberal age, branding becomes a key instrument of this consent. Political actors are expected to appeal through curated images. The citizen is correspondingly recast as a consumer of narratives, identities, and spectacles. The emphasis shifts from ideological coherence to electoral viability, from conviction to communication strategy.
A deeper paradox emerges when political actors claim to move beyond ideology; they continue to operate within implicit frameworks that shape their decisions. The absence of explicit ideology does not eliminate its influence; it renders it opaque and harder to contest. To reclaim ideological politics, therefore, is not to romanticise ideology as dogma but to recover it as a reflective and dynamic framework anchored in values such as freedom, justice, equality, and dignity.
Yet the crisis of post-ideological politics is more fundamentally a crisis of anchorage. When political values are not derived from a constitutional morality or oriented towards social justice, they are bound to unravel. Politics without such moorings drifts into the performative and the ephemeral. A particular variant of this tendency is visible in the pervasive politics of outrage, which is sanctimonious, affect-laden, and riding on the ennui of an alienated middle class. This politics mistakes indignation for conviction and social media traction for political durability. It sways with every wind of sentiment, mistaking responsiveness to mood for democratic accountability.
Such formations cannot endure because they carry no abiding commitment to redistributing power or expanding rights. Here, Partha Chatterjee's imperfect but widely used distinction between political society and civil society is instructive. Civil society actors have often positioned themselves as custodians of the political, claiming to speak for a broader public they neither represent nor fully understand. This posture of guardianship, however well-intentioned, tends to substitute moral signalling for structural politics.
This shift is sustained by a broader valorisation of competition, choice, and individual preference. The result is a politics that feels righteous but remains rootless, incapable of generating solidarity and transformation. It is the constitutional imagination, with its commitments to equality, fraternity, and the dignity of every citizen, that must supply the normative grammar of enduring political engagement. This task extends beyond formal politics because educational institutions, media, and civil society have, in varying degrees, become complicit in the logic of political branding. Breaking this cycle requires creating spaces for critical engagement in which ideas are debated. Here, Jürgen Habermas's idea of the public sphere offers a necessary corrective. Democracy, for Habermas, rests on communicative rationality, the capacity for reasoned debate among citizens. When politics is reduced to branding, this communicative space contracts into a theatre of sorts.
The phrase "a theatre of impressions" resonates with Guy Debord's notion of the spectacle, where representation overtakes substance and appearance acquires a persuasive reality of its own. In such a condition, politics ceases to be about governing; it becomes an exercise in performing governance. What is staged begins to matter more than what is done. The ethical implications are profound. When conviction is recast as a liability, politics loses its normative anchor. Decisions are judged not by justice or long-term consequence, but by immediate appeal. The horizon of politics contracts from what ought to be to what appears to work.
Against this drift, John Rawls offers a compelling counterpoint. His idea of justice as fairness insists that political arrangements must be justifiable to all, especially the least advantaged. It is a framework that demands reflection and reasoning. Such a vision cannot emerge from a politics driven solely by branding. Branding may aggregate preferences, but it does not interrogate them. Branding mirrors desire without disciplining it.
The contrast with genuinely transformative politics is instructive. Social movements – from the Dalit assertion animated by Ambedkarite constitutionalism to the women's movement that produced landmark legal reforms – have historically been engines of democratic deepening precisely because they were ideologically grounded. They made claims, and those claims were anchored in a vision of justice legible to the constitution. Anti-caste mobilisations demonstrate that the most durable democratic politics emerges from below, from communities that have experienced the violence of exclusion and, out of that experience, have forged a systematic critique of the social order.
Dr Ambedkar’s insistence on the annihilation of caste was a revolutionary project that demanded transforming the very cultural and epistemic foundations of Indian society. Scholars like Nivedita Menon have argued that feminist politics, at its most rigorous, refuses the seduction of single-issue mobilisation and insists on situating gender within broader structures of caste, class, and capital. This is what distinguishes a movement from a mood. Movements build institutions, vocabularies, and solidarities that outlast the moment of outrage; moods dissipate when the news cycle turns. The lesson is not that emotion has no place in politics (it does, and powerfully so) but that emotion unmoored from structural analysis and constitutional commitment produces noise without transformation.
While arguing for ideological politics, the idea is not to reject modern communication but to resist the colonisation of its essential meaning. The relationship between the state and the citizen must be reimagined, not as a transaction, but as a dialogue grounded in mutual responsibility.
Let us declare aloud that citizens are not consumers of governance; they are participants in its making. Although I assume that it is not an easy task because the forces that sustain the marketisation of politics are powerful and deeply entrenched. Yet political forms are not immutable; they are continually contested and reshaped through collective action. What is at stake is the very meaning of democracy itself. Will it endure as a space where ideas contend, and power is held accountable? Or will it drift into a domain where perception eclipses principle and citizenship is reduced to consumption? The answer lies in our ability to reclaim politics as a space where ideas matter, where convictions are not liabilities, and where public life is anchored not in consumption, but in commitment.