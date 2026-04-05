From Ideology To Brand Management: Politics In The Age Of Spectacle

Let us declare aloud that citizens are not consumers of governance; they are participants in its making. Although I assume that it is not an easy task because the forces that sustain the marketisation of politics are powerful and deeply entrenched. Yet political forms are not immutable; they are continually contested and reshaped through collective action. What is at stake is the very meaning of democracy itself. Will it endure as a space where ideas contend, and power is held accountable? Or will it drift into a domain where perception eclipses principle and citizenship is reduced to consumption? The answer lies in our ability to reclaim politics as a space where ideas matter, where convictions are not liabilities, and where public life is anchored not in consumption, but in commitment.