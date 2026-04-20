Noida Workers Protest: Is Protest Against “Normal”?

Summary of this article
The NOIDA protests reveal both economic grievance and democratic deficit, raising the question of who counts as part of the "public."
The right to protest, while constitutionally guaranteed, often collides with the demand for uninterrupted urban order.
The working class must be seen not as an external category but as part of our shared social fabric.
The recent workers' protests in NOIDA were centred on a straightforward demand for wage parity across the NCR. However, it did not register in the public mind until the workers stepped out of the factories and onto the streets — and even then, they registered only as a Monday morning traffic jam. That is the telling thing: the protest became visible at precisely the moment it disrupted the ordinary rhythm of the city; a rhythm whose smoothness depends entirely on the labour of those now blocking it. For many commuters, the sight was less a democratic assertion and more of an unwelcome interruption. The reflex was to ask why now, why here, why must my commute suffer, and not so much why the workers had taken to the streets.
Such reflexes reveal something unsettling about our public culture. The normalcy we are so anxious to protect is itself a kind of consensus, and that consensus quietly rests on the exploitation of the very people whose grievances we would rather not hear. Urban India runs on the invisible scaffolding of the working class. Construction workers, sanitation staff, delivery personnel, factory hands, and security guards make metropolitan life possible. Yet, their concerns often enter mainstream consciousness only when they interrupt the rhythms of middle-class convenience. This asymmetry of attention is structural.
Political theorists have long warned about such estrangements. Marx described how capitalist modernity alienates workers not only from the product of their labour but from their fellow human beings — the worker who builds the high-rise cannot afford to live in anything resembling it, the person who delivers your meal remains unseen beyond the transaction. Arendt, in a related register, insisted on the "public realm" as a space where individuals appear to one another as equals, capable of speech and action; when the working class is visible only as a logistical problem — traffic jams, delays, disruptions — it is effectively excluded from that realm, its political claims reduced to inconveniences and its voices drowned out by the impatience of those who move faster through the city.
The NOIDA protests reveal both economic grievance and democratic deficit, raising the question of who counts as part of the "public." If the answer excludes those whose labour sustains the city, our understanding of democracy is already impoverished. The Constitution offers a more expansive vision: Article 19(1)(b) guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, recognising collective action as intrinsic to democratic life, so workers demanding fair wages are enriching that life, not disturbing it. The Directive Principles sharpen the point. Article 39(d) mandates "equal pay for equal work," a principle judicially extended to broader wage disparities — pertinent in a country where women earn roughly 27% to 34% less than men for comparable work — while Article 43 urges a living wage and decent conditions. Though not directly enforceable, these principles must guide governance. Wage parity within a contiguous economic region like the NCR is, in this sense, a constitutional aspiration — even as it sits in tension with how such claims are received in public life.
The right to protest, while constitutionally guaranteed, often collides with the demand for uninterrupted urban order. Effective dissent, by its very nature, disturbs the status quo. This is not to romanticise disruption but to remind all of us that protests do impose costs, and the state has a responsibility to balance competing interests. But what we saw was that the state's response compounded the injustice. Police cracked down on the protesters with disproportionate force, beating women workers on the road and hauling men into vans without informing their families of where they were being taken. Let us not forget that we are speaking here of the poorest and weakest sections of society, people without lawyers on speed-dial, without political patrons to make a call on their behalf, without the social capital that middle-class Indians take for granted in their encounters with authority. Several observers remarked, and not without reason, that the state and its police were behaving as though they were beholden to the capitalists rather than to the citizens. It no longer remains a secret whose interests the state is really serving when its machinery treats a wage demand as only a law-and-order problem.
A word here to those who style themselves as champions of enterprise or nationalists. If workers cannot eat adequately, access healthcare, afford decent housing, or educate their children, the next generation of labour on which your factories and firms will depend will be physically and intellectually diminished. The logic cuts the other way, too. Decent wages also boost consumer demand, and consumers are what sustain the very markets that generate profit. When a company posting ₹1,000 crore in annual profit pleads inability to pay a living wage, one is entitled to ask what kind of economics this is. The impact of such a correction on overall profitability, by most reasonable estimates, would lie somewhere between 2% and 5%, which is a modest adjustment in exchange for a healthier workforce and a durable consumer base.
And to those who wear the national flag most visibly, a harder question follows. What kind of nationalism remains immune to the distress of its own countrymen? A nation is not merely a stretch of territory to be defended; it is the people who live and labour upon it, and whose dignity it is meant to secure. A patriotism that cannot extend basic fellow-feeling to the workers who build our cities, stitch our garments, and deliver our meals is a shallow thing indeed.
What is urgent, thus, is to have a shift in perception. The working class must be seen not as an external category but as part of our shared social fabric. The distance between “us” and “them” is far thinner than it appears. Economic vulnerability is not a permanent identity; it is a condition that many can slip into under adverse circumstances. Recognising this fragility can foster a more grounded sense of solidarity. A more responsible discourse would foreground the reasons behind the protest, enabling citizens to engage with the underlying injustice.
What is equally significant is to revisit institutional responsiveness. Protests should not be the first resort for workers seeking redress. Effective grievance mechanisms, timely negotiations, and transparent policymaking can address issues before they escalate. India has long followed a tripartite labour relations model comprising employers, workers, and the state. But such systems from the very top to the enterprise level seem to be coming apart. It is only when institutions fail to listen that the street becomes the forum for the subalterns.
The Monday morning traffic jam in NOIDA was, in a sense, a moment of forced visibility as it disrupted routines, demanded attention, and brought into view a conflict that had long remained invisible to many. If it takes a traffic jam to make that call audible to the more insulated sections of society, then perhaps the inconvenience is instructive. It is a reminder that the smooth functioning of our daily lives often rests on the unseen labour of others, and that the disruptions we resent may, in fact, be invitations to confront the deep imbalances of our socio-economic order. The real test is whether we treat such moments as fleeting annoyances or as ethical prompts; nudging us to say, and to mean, that we stand together in addressing the inequities that divide us.