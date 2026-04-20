Noida Workers Protest: Is Protest Against “Normal”?

The right to protest, while constitutionally guaranteed, often collides with the demand for uninterrupted urban order. Effective dissent, by its very nature, disturbs the status quo. This is not to romanticise disruption but to remind all of us that protests do impose costs, and the state has a responsibility to balance competing interests. But what we saw was that the state's response compounded the injustice. Police cracked down on the protesters with disproportionate force, beating women workers on the road and hauling men into vans without informing their families of where they were being taken. Let us not forget that we are speaking here of the poorest and weakest sections of society, people without lawyers on speed-dial, without political patrons to make a call on their behalf, without the social capital that middle-class Indians take for granted in their encounters with authority. Several observers remarked, and not without reason, that the state and its police were behaving as though they were beholden to the capitalists rather than to the citizens. It no longer remains a secret whose interests the state is really serving when its machinery treats a wage demand as only a law-and-order problem.