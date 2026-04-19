Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

If stagnant wages have long kept these families on the edge, the LPG crisis has pushed them further over it, turning an already fragile existence into one constantly on the brink. For families like Lalita’s, the rising cost and erratic availability of LPG has begun to dictate not just what they eat, but how they live together. “For two days we didn’t cook,” she says. “Children ate from neighbours. We ate outside.” When a refill does come, it costs Rs 1,500 or more for a small cylinder—an amount that eats directly into rent and school fees. The result is a series of quiet, painful adjustments. Lalita and her husband both work in the garment factory in Noida, earning Rs 20,000 together, yet only one of their children is able to attend school in Noida. Another child has been sent back to the village, partly because of costs, partly because sustaining a household without reliable cooking fuel has become impossible.