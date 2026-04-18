From Fandom To Franchise: Vijay Tests Political Pull In Tamil Nadu Polls

If Vijayakumar left behind his previous political affiliations and abruptly took leave from his job, putting his career at risk, Saran claims to have swum nearly a kilometre from Atchenkulam just to reach the outskirts of Kanyakumari, where Vijay was holding a roadshow. “Any amount of risk is immaterial if we are to see God,” he says. Vijay is the latest in a long line of Tamil Nadu film stars to launch a political party, and in doing so, he has already upended the dynamics of state politics during this election campaign. While political opponents and some observers remain sceptical about whether the superstar’s fan base can translate into votes, his presence and the potential impact he may have on the electoral landscape, are widely acknowledged.