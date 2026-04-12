Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

Summary of this article
TVK sources say Vijay is being cautious about large rallies after the Karur stampede tragedy.
Several scheduled events were cancelled despite election permissions being granted.
Rival parties have mocked his limited appearances, while TVK says campaigning will intensify soon.
Campaigning for the Tamil Nadu election scheduled for April 23 has entered its final phase, with only eight days left before canvassing ends. However, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has cancelled several scheduled appearances by its leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay.
While party workers believe direct voter contact is crucial at this stage, sources say Vijay has become highly cautious about attending large public gatherings following the Karur stampede tragedy last year.
Since the election dates were announced on 15 March, Vijay has withdrawn from multiple campaign events, even after permissions had been granted by the Election Commission. The party has not provided detailed reasons for the repeated cancellations.
The 52-year-old filed his nomination on 30 March and campaigned in Perambur, where he is contesting, followed by Kolathur. A planned event in Villivakkam was cancelled, with TVK blaming police security lapses. He later campaigned in Tiruchirappalli East on 2 April and in Puducherry on 4 April, before taking a four-day break from public events.
A roadshow planned for T Nagar and Villivakkam on 6 April was also called off, with the party citing lack of time. TVK has accused police of limiting campaign hours.
Vijay returned with a major roadshow in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on 8 April, but later cancelled events in Cuddalore on 9 and 11 April, as well as a meeting in Tiruvallur scheduled for 13 April. He is now expected to campaign in Kanniyakumari on 13 April and Pudukottai on 14 April.
As TVK’s main vote-puller in the party’s first election, Vijay has repeatedly told supporters that every TVK candidate represents him. Yet his absence from several events has forced candidates to adapt. In Tiruverumbur, candidate Navalpattu Viji campaigned with a Vijay cut-out, while Kolathur candidate VS Babu used a lookalike to attract crowds.
Sources say the cancellations are linked to safety concerns after the fatal stampede at a Vijay rally in Karur last September, which left 41 people dead and led to accusations of poor crowd management.
Rival parties, including the ruling DMK, have mocked Vijay’s limited schedule. The party has described his approach as a “work-from-home” campaign, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said some leaders stay on the ground while others campaign with breaks.
With Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and NTK chief Seeman campaigning extensively across the state, pressure is mounting on TVK. Vijay still has several districts to cover before campaigning ends.
Although he remains hugely popular, many believe personal outreach will be essential if TVK is to convert celebrity appeal into votes. Party insiders say Vijay is likely to step up campaigning in the final days.