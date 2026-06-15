Stanford Graduates Walk Out On Google CEO Sundar Pichai Over Israel Contract

Reflecting on his time at the university, Pichai explained his shift from academics to the corporate world. “...I found myself adopting this California optimism. And it helped me navigate one of my bigger pivots during my time at Stanford: I came here fully intending to get my PhD, and to move into academics. Life had other plans, and I needed to get a job sooner. So I left my doctoral program. Stanford was generous to offer me the chance to fulfil the requirements for a master’s,” he stated. He added, “I’d love to tell you I was an immediate success after leaving Stanford...I wasn’t. Even a decade later, I felt like I wasn’t on the right path, and it took me a while to find my footing.”