Several Stanford Students Stage Walk-Out As Google CEO Sundar Pichai Begins Speech

In a post on X, he said, “The stupidity of these @Stanford students to take the greatest opportunity for equality in humanity ever and to really free humanity and go walk out on @google and @sundarpichai that's pioneered that. Biased, idiotic, short-sighted and very selfish. Selfish because they ignored the bottom 3 billion people on this planet, vs the few million Palestinians, whom I also support. Get real!” Responding to Khosla’s post, Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna said, “Vinod, my understanding is these students walked out to protest Google's contract with IDF, given Israel's genocide in Gaza. Wherever one stands on those contracts, I believe you would support their right of free expression and challenging authority.”