India's Injury Woes Deepen As Washington Sundar's Sri Lanka Test Availability Hangs In Balance

"The CoE was working on increasing Bumrah's workload before the Test series in Sri Lanka. It was felt that he would not be ready in time. It has been a long time since he has bowled in longer formats for a while. The CoE is very careful about him. They haven't given any timeline on him. Anyway, Indian cricket may have to now start getting ready for life without Bumrah especially in the longer formats after next year," the source told TOI.