Hockey World Cup 2026 New Format Explained: How Does It Work And What Has Changed?

The 2026 Hockey World Cup will feature a new format without quarterfinals
Top two teams from Pools E and F will advance directly to the semifinals
India’s men are in Pool D with England, Pakistan and Wales, while the women face China, England and South Africa
The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will get underway on August 15, with Belgium and the Netherlands jointly hosting the men’s and women’s tournaments through August 30.
The 2026 edition brings a changed competition structure, giving teams a different route from the opening pool stage to the semifinals and final.
Both the men’s and women’s competitions will feature 16 teams, but the tournament will not follow the conventional pool stage followed by quarterfinals.
Instead, teams will move into a second group phase, with the top sides eventually progressing directly to the semifinals.
Here is a complete guide to the Hockey World Cup 2026 format, pools, stages, venues and live streaming details.
What Is The New Hockey World Cup 2026 Format?
Each competition will begin with 16 teams split into four pools of four.
The top two teams from every opening pool will qualify for the second phase, while the teams finishing third and fourth will continue in separate classification pools.
The major change comes after the opening phase, with no quarterfinals in the 2026 edition. The top two teams from each of the two title-contending crossover pools will instead advance directly to the semifinals.
Phase 1: Pool Stage | August 15-20
The opening phase will feature Pools A, B, C and D, with every team playing three matches against the other sides in its pool.
The final standings in each pool will determine which teams advance to the title race and which enter the classification route.
Men’s Pools
Pool A: Argentina, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand
Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales
Women’s pools
Pool A: Australia, Chile, Japan, Netherlands
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, Scotland, United States
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, Ireland, New Zealand
Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa
The Indian men are therefore set to face England, Pakistan and Wales, while the Indian women will meet China, England and South Africa in their respective Pool D campaigns.
Phase 2: Crossover Pools | August 21-24
After the opening pool stage, the teams will be reorganised into four new pools based on their first-round positions.
The crossover pools will be:
Pool E: First- and second-placed teams from Pools A and D
Pool F: First- and second-placed teams from Pools B and C
Pool G: Third- and fourth-placed teams from Pools A and D
Pool H: Third- and fourth-placed teams from Pools B and C
Each team will play three additional matches in this phase.
There is also an important carry-over rule. If two teams from the same opening pool qualify for the same crossover pool, their head-to-head result from the first phase will be carried forward.
So, if India and England both finish in the top two of Pool D and enter Pool E, their first-round result will count in the second-phase standings.
This makes the opening pool matches important beyond qualification, as teams can carry an advantage into the next stage.
Phase 3: Semifinals And Classification Matches | August 27-28
The second-phase standings will determine the semifinalists.
The top two teams from Pool E and the top two from Pool F will advance to the last four.
The semifinal match-ups will be:
Pool E winner vs Pool F runner-up
Pool F winner vs Pool E runner-up
There will be no quarterfinals between the crossover pools and semifinals.
Teams outside the top two in Pools E and F, along with those competing in Pools G and H, will play classification matches to determine their final positions.
Phase 4: Medal Matches | August 29-30
The medal matches will bring the 2026 Hockey World Cup to a close, with the women’s final taking place in the Netherlands on August 29, following the bronze-medal match.
The men’s tournament will conclude in Belgium on August 30, with the bronze-medal match and final deciding the final podium positions and World Cup champions.
Why Is The New Format Important?
The revised structure makes consistency across the tournament particularly important.
Under the previous system, a team could reach the knockout phase and then attempt to progress through a quarterfinal. In 2026, teams competing for the title must first qualify from their opening pool and then finish in the top two of their crossover pool.
The carry-over rule adds another layer of importance to the first phase, since a head-to-head result between two teams that qualify together can influence the second-stage standings.
When And Where Will The Hockey World Cup 2026 Be Played?
The tournament will take place from August 15 to 30 across Belgium and the Netherlands.
The two principal venues are:
Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
The newly constructed Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre will host matches in Belgium, while the Wagener Stadium will stage the Dutch fixtures.
The women’s World Cup final will be played on August 29 in the Netherlands, while the men’s final will take place on August 30 in Belgium.
Who Are The Hockey World Cup Defending Champions?
Germany enter the men's competition as the defending champions after winning the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.
In the women's competition, the Netherlands will defend their title on home soil. The Dutch women's team have won the World Cup nine times (1974, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1990, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022) and will be aiming to add another title to their record.
Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
Indian viewers can follow the Hockey World Cup through Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioHotstar.