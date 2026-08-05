Asunta Lakra Challenges Hockey India Ethics Proceedings, Questions Committee’s Jurisdiction

“Both the complaints in question are, on their own face, addressed to the Secretary General, Hockey India, and not to the President, Hockey India. Under the scheme of the Bye-Laws of Hockey India adopted on 20th June, 2026 and the Code of Ethics framed thereunder, the Ethics Committee is not a body of original or suo-motu jurisdiction. It is a body of referred jurisdiction,” Lakra said in her reply, as quoted by PTI.