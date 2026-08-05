Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Close To Arsenal? Report Claims Deal Is 'Done'

Arsenal dressing room reportedly sees Vinicius deal as "done"
Real Madrid and Vinicius remain locked in contract talks
Gunners ready for blockbuster move if exit is approved
Arsenal's ambitious summer transfer plans could be heading towards a blockbuster finish, with fresh reports from Spain claiming there is growing confidence inside the Emirates that Vinicius Junior is on his way to north London.
The Real Madrid superstar has emerged as Arsenal's top attacking target after the club explored several options in the transfer market. While the Gunners strengthened their squad earlier this summer, Mikel Arteta is still believed to be keen on adding another elite forward capable of taking his side to the next level.
Now, with Vinicius entering the final year of his Real Madrid contract and renewal talks yet to produce an agreement, the possibility of a sensational transfer has become more realistic than ever.
Arsenal Dressing Room Already Believes Deal Is 'Done'
According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal's dressing room already considers Vinicius Junior's arrival a "done deal", with the report claiming the transfer saga has entered its final stage.
The report adds that sporting director Andrea Berta has privately conveyed optimism about securing the Brazilian, while the club are prepared to invest heavily to complete what would become one of the biggest transfers in Premier League history. Although no official agreement has been announced, the confidence within Arsenal is reportedly growing as Real Madrid's contract negotiations continue to stall.
Contract Talks Continue to Stall at Real Madrid
Vinicius remains one of Real Madrid's biggest stars, but his contractual situation has become increasingly complicated.
Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Predrag Mijatovic recently suggested the latest negotiations have failed to produce a breakthrough.
"We now know what Real Madrid is offering him, and Vinicius has rejected it. At this point in the summer, with one year remaining on his contract, this whole situation clearly indicates that Vinicius is not planning to renew."
He also claimed Arsenal are ready to make a significant financial move.
"Arsenal are very interested in signing him. I have reports from England indicating that Arsenal are planning to pay a huge sum to acquire him."
Mijatovic believes that if no extension is agreed, Madrid may have little choice but to consider selling the Brazilian rather than risk losing him as a free agent in the future.
Arsenal Searching for Another Marquee Attacker
Arsenal have continued to reshape their attack this summer. Christos Tzolis arrived following Leandro Trossard's departure, while the club also explored a move for Morgan Rogers before Chelsea completed a big-money deal.
Attention has now shifted firmly towards Vinicius.
The Brazilian would immediately become one of the Premier League's biggest stars if Arsenal can complete the transfer. His pace, creativity and ability to change matches individually make him one of the most sought-after forwards in world football, qualities Arteta believes could elevate Arsenal even further after their recent domestic success.
Real Madrid Face a Huge Decision
Despite the growing speculation, Vinicius remains under contract at Real Madrid and continues to be regarded as a key player at the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, the club's reported refusal to meet his financial demands has complicated negotiations. With less than a year remaining on his deal, Madrid must decide whether to improve their offer or listen to proposals from interested clubs.
Reports in Spain suggest the coming weeks could determine the outcome, with Arsenal closely monitoring every development while remaining ready to act if the opportunity arises.
Could Arsenal Pull Off Their Biggest Signing Yet?
If the transfer materialises, it would comfortably rank among Arsenal's biggest-ever signings and one of the most expensive deals in Premier League history.
For now, though, the saga remains unresolved.
Real Madrid are still hoping to convince Vinicius to stay, while Arsenal believe circumstances have finally aligned in their favour. With contract negotiations approaching a decisive stage and reports claiming the Gunners' dressing room already views the move as a "done deal," the race for one of football's biggest stars appears to be entering its defining chapter.