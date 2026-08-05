The Hundred 2026: Sunrisers Rewrite History With Sensational Run-Scoring Display At Headingley

Sunrisers Leeds posted a tournament-high 241 for 2, driven by explosive fifties from Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Marsh, and Harry Brook
London Spirit fought back with David Willey's unbeaten 83, but fell 37 runs short
The 37-run victory lifted Sunrisers Leeds to fourth place in the men's competition standings
At Headingley, Sunrisers Leeds rewrote the history books of The Hundred during a remarkable run-fest, surging to a mammoth 241 for 2—the highest team total the competition has ever witnessed—before sealing a 37-run victory over London Spirit to climb to fourth in the men's standings alongside MI London.
Electing to bat on a pristine pitch, Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton set an explosive tone from the very first ball. Marsh registered a brisk 50 off just 24 deliveries to claim the tournament's leading run-scorer spot, while partner Rickelton reached his milestone even quicker in 21 balls.
Their blistering stand yielded 119 runs by the halfway mark, establishing a new record for the highest score at the innings' midway point.
The pair ultimately put on 131 runs in a mere 54 deliveries, surpassing the previous men's tournament partnership record of an unbeaten 127 set by Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham in the 2023 final.
Although Marsh eventually fell for a scintillating 76 off 37 balls, Harry Brook picked up the mantle seamlessly. Following a brief settling period, Brook tore into the bowling attack as the team crossed the 200-run threshold in only 85 balls.
Blasting five fours and as many sixes—highlighted by a trademark no-look maximum—Brook equalled Adam Rossington's record for the fastest fifty in The Hundred by reaching the milestone in 15 deliveries before departing for 55 off 18. Dan Lawrence then added a quickfire boundary and a six to cap off the innings.
Rickelton anchored the record-breaking innings brilliantly, carrying his bat to remain unbeaten on 94 off 42 deliveries—though he was starved of the strike for the final seven balls—as Sunrisers eclipsed the previous competition record of 226 for 4 set by the Oval Invincibles in 2025.
The innings featured an astonishing 21 sixes, with all four Sunrisers batters operating at a strike rate exceeding 200.
In response, London Spirit's chase suffered an immediate setback when Reece Topley struck with the very first ball of the innings, removing Jonny Bairstow on his seasonal debut before also accounting for Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
Though Liam Livingstone offered a brief counterattack with 34 off 13, Nathan Ellis dismissed him to leave the Spirit reeling at 56 for 5.
David Willey fought valiantly with an unbeaten 83 off 46 balls, reaching his fifty off 31 deliveries alongside Dewald Brevis, who contributed a brisk 38 off 21.
However, the mountain proved too steep as Spirit finished on 204 for 6—marking the ninth total above 200 in the men's competition—falling 37 runs short. Combined with Sunrisers' onslaught, the game yielded a record 31 maximums and an all-time tournament aggregate of 445 runs.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Leeds 241/2 in 100 balls (Ryan Rickelton unbeaten 94 off 42, Mitchell Marsh 76 off 37, Harry Brook 55 off 18; Adam Milne 1-37) beat London Spirit 204/6 in 100 balls (David Willey unbeaten 83 off 46, Dewald Brevis 38 off 21; Reece Topley 2-30, Nathan Ellis 2-42) by 37 runs.