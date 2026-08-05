FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, India's Fixtures And Live Streaming

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup begins on August 14 in Belgium and the Netherlands, with India chasing a historic title against Germany, Australia, Belgium, and other global hockey powerhouses

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2026 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Indias Fixtures And Live Streaming
India will lock horns against Argentina in the third-place play-off match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Wednesday, December 10. Photo: Hockey India
Summary of this article

  • Belgium and the Netherlands will co-host the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup from August 14 to 30

  • Harmanpreet Singh-led India begin their campaign against Wales before facing England and arch-rivals Pakistan in Pool B

  • Defending champions Germany, hosts Belgium and the Netherlands, Australia, and India are among the leading contenders for the World Cup crown

The countdown is over for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, where 16 of the world's top teams will battle for the sport's biggest prize. Co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to August 30, the tournament marks the first-ever joint hosting of the men's Hockey World Cup and promises over two weeks of high-quality international hockey.

Germany enter the competition as defending champions, while hosts Belgium and the Netherlands, alongside Australia, India and England, are among the leading contenders.

For India, the tournament presents another opportunity to end a 51-year wait for a World Cup title. Harmanpreet Singh's side has consistently challenged the world's best over the last few years and will be looking to convert that promise into silverware.

A New Format, Familiar Rivalries

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four pools of four teams each. Every team will play three group-stage matches before progressing into the second stage and knockout rounds based on their standings. The competition will be staged across two iconic venues, Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Stade Justin Peeters (Belfius Hockey Arena) in Wavre, Belgium.

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India have been drawn alongside England, Wales and Pakistan, setting up two high-profile clashes against familiar rivals. Their campaign begins against Wales before taking on England and Pakistan in what could prove to be one of the toughest pools in the tournament.

Germany will defend the title they won in Bhubaneswar in 2023, while Olympic champions Netherlands, hosts Belgium and perennial contenders Australia also arrive among the favourites.

Teams To Watch

Several teams enter the World Cup with genuine title ambitions.

Germany - The defending champions possess one of the most balanced squads in international hockey.

Netherlands - Backed by home support and Olympic success, they remain among the strongest title contenders.

Belgium - Playing at home, the Red Lions will be eager to reclaim the World Cup crown.

Australia - Their aggressive style and tournament pedigree always make them dangerous.

India - With experienced stars and an exciting young core, India will be aiming to reach the latter stages and challenge for the title.

The tournament is also expected to showcase emerging nations capable of upsetting the traditional heavyweights, making every pool-stage fixture significant.

India Looking To End Long Wait

India last lifted the Hockey World Cup in 1975, and despite consistently producing competitive teams in recent years, the title has remained elusive.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh will once again shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack through his drag-flicking prowess, while India's fast-paced midfield and experienced defence will be key against Europe's elite sides. Consistency in finishing chances and handling pressure during crucial moments could determine how far India progress.

With strong performances in recent international competitions, expectations from Indian fans will be higher than ever.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Tournament: August 14-30, 2026

DateTime (IST)MatchStage
15 Aug16:30India vs WalesPool D
15 Aug18:00Germany vs MalaysiaPool B
15 Aug22:30England vs PakistanPool D
16 Aug00:30Belgium vs FrancePool B
16 Aug15:00Australia vs IrelandPool C
16 Aug18:00Spain vs South AfricaPool C
16 Aug19:30Netherlands vs New ZealandPool A
16 Aug22:30Argentina vs JapanPool A
17 Aug16:00Pakistan vs WalesPool D
17 Aug17:30France vs MalaysiaPool B
17 Aug18:30India vs EnglandPool D
18 Aug00:00Germany vs BelgiumPool B
18 Aug13:00New Zealand vs JapanPool A
18 Aug17:30Spain vs AustraliaPool C
18 Aug20:30Ireland vs South AfricaPool C
18 Aug21:30Argentina vs NetherlandsPool A
19 Aug16:00England vs WalesPool D
19 Aug18:30Pakistan vs IndiaPool D
19 Aug20:30France vs GermanyPool B
20 Aug00:00Belgium vs MalaysiaPool B
20 Aug14:30Australia vs South AfricaPool C
20 Aug16:00New Zealand vs ArgentinaPool A
20 Aug20:30Ireland vs SpainPool C
20 Aug21:30Netherlands vs JapanPool A
21 Aug14:303rd Pool B vs 4th Pool CPool H
21 Aug17:303rd Pool C vs 4th Pool BPool H
21 Aug20:301st Pool C vs 2nd Pool BPool F
22 Aug00:001st Pool B vs 2nd Pool CPool F
22 Aug13:303rd Pool A vs 4th Pool DPool G
22 Aug16:303rd Pool D vs 4th Pool APool G
22 Aug19:301st Pool A vs 2nd Pool DPool E
22 Aug22:301st Pool D vs 2nd Pool APool E
23 Aug15:004th Pool B vs 4th Pool CClassification
23 Aug18:003rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool CClassification
23 Aug21:001st Pool B vs 1st Pool CPool F
24 Aug00:002nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool CPool F
24 Aug13:004th Pool A vs 4th Pool DClassification
24 Aug16:003rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool DClassification
24 Aug18:152nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool DPool E
24 Aug21:301st Pool A vs 1st Pool DPool E
28 Aug13:0013th/14th Place MatchClassification
28 Aug14:3015th/16th Place MatchClassification
28 Aug16:0011th/12th Place MatchClassification
28 Aug17:309th/10th Place MatchClassification
28 Aug18:305th/6th Place MatchClassification
28 Aug20:307th/8th Place MatchClassification
28 Aug21:30Semi-final 1Knockout
29 Aug00:00Semi-final 2Knockout
30 Aug17:30Bronze Medal MatchKnockout
30 Aug20:00FinalKnockout

Hockey World Cup 2026: Full list of qualified teams

Men's pools 

Pool A

  • Netherlands

  • Argentina

  • New Zealand

  • Japan

Pool B

  • Belgium

  • Germany

  • France

  • Malaysia

Pool C

  • Australia

  • Spain

  • Ireland

  • South Africa

Pool D

  • India

  • England

  • Pakistan

  • Wales

India's Group Stage Fixtures

  • August 15: India vs Wales

  • August 17: India vs England

  • August 19: India vs Pakistan

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Fans in India can watch the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. International viewers can also follow every match through the official Watch.Hockey platform in regions where streaming rights are available.

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