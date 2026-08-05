FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, India's Fixtures And Live Streaming

Belgium and the Netherlands will co-host the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup from August 14 to 30
Harmanpreet Singh-led India begin their campaign against Wales before facing England and arch-rivals Pakistan in Pool B
Defending champions Germany, hosts Belgium and the Netherlands, Australia, and India are among the leading contenders for the World Cup crown
The countdown is over for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, where 16 of the world's top teams will battle for the sport's biggest prize. Co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to August 30, the tournament marks the first-ever joint hosting of the men's Hockey World Cup and promises over two weeks of high-quality international hockey.
Germany enter the competition as defending champions, while hosts Belgium and the Netherlands, alongside Australia, India and England, are among the leading contenders.
For India, the tournament presents another opportunity to end a 51-year wait for a World Cup title. Harmanpreet Singh's side has consistently challenged the world's best over the last few years and will be looking to convert that promise into silverware.
A New Format, Familiar Rivalries
The 16 participating teams have been divided into four pools of four teams each. Every team will play three group-stage matches before progressing into the second stage and knockout rounds based on their standings. The competition will be staged across two iconic venues, Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Stade Justin Peeters (Belfius Hockey Arena) in Wavre, Belgium.
India have been drawn alongside England, Wales and Pakistan, setting up two high-profile clashes against familiar rivals. Their campaign begins against Wales before taking on England and Pakistan in what could prove to be one of the toughest pools in the tournament.
Germany will defend the title they won in Bhubaneswar in 2023, while Olympic champions Netherlands, hosts Belgium and perennial contenders Australia also arrive among the favourites.
Teams To Watch
Several teams enter the World Cup with genuine title ambitions.
Germany - The defending champions possess one of the most balanced squads in international hockey.
Netherlands - Backed by home support and Olympic success, they remain among the strongest title contenders.
Belgium - Playing at home, the Red Lions will be eager to reclaim the World Cup crown.
Australia - Their aggressive style and tournament pedigree always make them dangerous.
India - With experienced stars and an exciting young core, India will be aiming to reach the latter stages and challenge for the title.
The tournament is also expected to showcase emerging nations capable of upsetting the traditional heavyweights, making every pool-stage fixture significant.
India Looking To End Long Wait
India last lifted the Hockey World Cup in 1975, and despite consistently producing competitive teams in recent years, the title has remained elusive.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh will once again shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack through his drag-flicking prowess, while India's fast-paced midfield and experienced defence will be key against Europe's elite sides. Consistency in finishing chances and handling pressure during crucial moments could determine how far India progress.
With strong performances in recent international competitions, expectations from Indian fans will be higher than ever.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule
Tournament: August 14-30, 2026
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Stage
|15 Aug
|16:30
|India vs Wales
|Pool D
|15 Aug
|18:00
|Germany vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|15 Aug
|22:30
|England vs Pakistan
|Pool D
|16 Aug
|00:30
|Belgium vs France
|Pool B
|16 Aug
|15:00
|Australia vs Ireland
|Pool C
|16 Aug
|18:00
|Spain vs South Africa
|Pool C
|16 Aug
|19:30
|Netherlands vs New Zealand
|Pool A
|16 Aug
|22:30
|Argentina vs Japan
|Pool A
|17 Aug
|16:00
|Pakistan vs Wales
|Pool D
|17 Aug
|17:30
|France vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|17 Aug
|18:30
|India vs England
|Pool D
|18 Aug
|00:00
|Germany vs Belgium
|Pool B
|18 Aug
|13:00
|New Zealand vs Japan
|Pool A
|18 Aug
|17:30
|Spain vs Australia
|Pool C
|18 Aug
|20:30
|Ireland vs South Africa
|Pool C
|18 Aug
|21:30
|Argentina vs Netherlands
|Pool A
|19 Aug
|16:00
|England vs Wales
|Pool D
|19 Aug
|18:30
|Pakistan vs India
|Pool D
|19 Aug
|20:30
|France vs Germany
|Pool B
|20 Aug
|00:00
|Belgium vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|20 Aug
|14:30
|Australia vs South Africa
|Pool C
|20 Aug
|16:00
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|Pool A
|20 Aug
|20:30
|Ireland vs Spain
|Pool C
|20 Aug
|21:30
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Pool A
|21 Aug
|14:30
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|Pool H
|21 Aug
|17:30
|3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B
|Pool H
|21 Aug
|20:30
|1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B
|Pool F
|22 Aug
|00:00
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|Pool F
|22 Aug
|13:30
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|Pool G
|22 Aug
|16:30
|3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A
|Pool G
|22 Aug
|19:30
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|Pool E
|22 Aug
|22:30
|1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A
|Pool E
|23 Aug
|15:00
|4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|Classification
|23 Aug
|18:00
|3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C
|Classification
|23 Aug
|21:00
|1st Pool B vs 1st Pool C
|Pool F
|24 Aug
|00:00
|2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|Pool F
|24 Aug
|13:00
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|Classification
|24 Aug
|16:00
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D
|Classification
|24 Aug
|18:15
|2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|Pool E
|24 Aug
|21:30
|1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D
|Pool E
|28 Aug
|13:00
|13th/14th Place Match
|Classification
|28 Aug
|14:30
|15th/16th Place Match
|Classification
|28 Aug
|16:00
|11th/12th Place Match
|Classification
|28 Aug
|17:30
|9th/10th Place Match
|Classification
|28 Aug
|18:30
|5th/6th Place Match
|Classification
|28 Aug
|20:30
|7th/8th Place Match
|Classification
|28 Aug
|21:30
|Semi-final 1
|Knockout
|29 Aug
|00:00
|Semi-final 2
|Knockout
|30 Aug
|17:30
|Bronze Medal Match
|Knockout
|30 Aug
|20:00
|Final
|Knockout
Hockey World Cup 2026: Full list of qualified teams
Men's pools
Pool A
Netherlands
Argentina
New Zealand
Japan
Pool B
Belgium
Germany
France
Malaysia
Pool C
Australia
Spain
Ireland
South Africa
Pool D
India
England
Pakistan
Wales
India's Group Stage Fixtures
August 15: India vs Wales
August 17: India vs England
August 19: India vs Pakistan
Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
Fans in India can watch the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. International viewers can also follow every match through the official Watch.Hockey platform in regions where streaming rights are available.