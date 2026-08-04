In Photos: Europe Swelters Under Extreme Heat

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Europe is grappling with intense heat and worsening drought, leaving landscapes parched, rivers and reservoirs depleted, and communities under growing pressure. This photo gallery captures the stark effects of extreme weather across the continent, offering a visual account of scorched terrain, water shortages, damaged ecosystems and the human toll of a rapidly warming climate
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