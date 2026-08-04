In Photos: Europe Swelters Under Extreme Heat

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Europe is grappling with intense heat and worsening drought, leaving landscapes parched, rivers and reservoirs depleted, and communities under growing pressure. This photo gallery captures the stark effects of extreme weather across the continent, offering a visual account of scorched terrain, water shortages, damaged ecosystems and the human toll of a rapidly warming climate

Europe Extreme Heat And Drought
Remains of the post-World War II Patton Bridge are exposed during historically low water levels of the Rhine River during a heat wave and a prolonged drought, across from the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
1/10
Tourists in extreme heat landmarks
Tourists take shelter as they walk in front of the Rome'a ancient Colosseum, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
2/10
European summer weather
A truck sprays water during a hot day in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky
3/10
European summer weather
Usually submerged areas of the Danube River are exposed amid exceptionally low water levels, in Rasova, Romania, Monday, Aug. 3 2026. | Photo: AP/ Vadim Ghirda
4/10
extreme heat Europe
A frog floats in a puddle in an area that is usually submerged along the Danube River that is exposed due to low water levels in Rasova, Romania, Monday, Aug. 3 2026. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
5/10
Record high temperatures
A woman is silhouetted as she walks through dried grass in Green Park on a hot day amid drought conditions in London, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
6/10
Climate change Europe
Houseboat owners pull up water for plants from the Waal river in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Thursday, July 30, 2026, during drought conditions. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
7/10
Summer heatwave Europe
Boats sit on dry ground as water levels have dropped on the Danube River in Novi Sad, Serbia, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
8/10
Extreme weather photos
A man splashes water on a horse to cool it off next to a bank of sand on the Danube River, as usually submerged areas are exposed due to extreme low levels of the water following an extended period of drought in Roseti, Romania, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
9/10
Dried up rivers Europe
Boats sit on dry ground as water levels have dropped on the Danube River in Novi Sad, Serbia, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
10/10
Low water reservoir levels
A crow flies over a dry bank of river Danube after a long time of drought in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories