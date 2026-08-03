Delhi Police Drop FIR Against Minor Girl Over PM Modi Abuse Video

Delhi Police decided not to proceed with the FIR registered against the 15-year-old girl for using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The minor girl had used the abusive language during a Cockroach Janta Party protest over exam paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The teenager released a video apology expressing deep shame and calling her actions a mistake that was influenced by others at the protest.
Delhi Police have decided not to proceed with the first information report (FIR) against the minor girl seen in a viral video using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Noida Police in the Delhi suburb had initially registered a Zero FIR over the viral clip.
She used the expletives last month at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during an agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Apology And PM Forgiveness
The 15-year-old girl apologised in a video released earlier this week, saying she was influenced by others at the protest site.
The girl said, “I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. This is my first and last mistake. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me.”
As appeals for leniency gained traction on social media, Modi said last Friday that he had forgiven the “misguided children”. In an Instagram reel, he said, “Punishing them and dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances. I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying.”
Mother Appeals For Reforms
The mother also appealed to the Prime Minister to ask the authorities to withdraw the FIR.
The mother said, “PM Modi has shown greatness by forgiving a daughter of the country who had used such dirty words. I thank him with folded hands. Today is her new birth. The prime minister has given her jeevandaan (a new life).”
She said, “I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please revoke the FIR filed against her under the wrong name and age...Now she is under your supervision.”
The mother also urged Modi to ban social media access for minors. She said, “My humble request to PM Modi is that Instagram and Facebook should be stopped for children under 18. They should be allowed to study only. They should not be allowed to protest sites. These children can be easily taken advantage of. They don't know anything about the world.”
Context Of Jantar Protest
The youth-led CJP protest at Jantar Mantar ended on July 25 after days of mobilisation over the large-scale leaking of papers for competitive examinations.
Thousands of student activists participated in the movement, which gained further prominence when innovator-activist Sonam Wangchuk joined during his 26-day hunger strike.
The demonstrations intensified over the course of the protest, with police standoffs and a major march to Parliament on July 20 becoming key developments in the agitation. The unrest culminated in the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The agitation ended shortly after. The CJP stated that organisers called off the demonstrations once the government agreed to their primary terms. These demands focused on systemic educational changes to ensure cleaner and more open competitive examinations.