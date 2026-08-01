TISS Convocation Postponed: Students Hit By Last-Minute Cancellation

The Quint also reported that elected representatives from the TISS Student Union met Registrar Dr Narendra Mishra following the announcement. Students said he repeatedly referred to the postponement as an "unforeseeable circumstance" without providing further details. One elected representative said, "All of the seniors who are here today we just want them to distribute the degree certificates, people have flown from everywhere they are here, let them collect their degree which they are not letting us do right now. That's our number one demand."