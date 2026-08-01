TISS Convocation Postponed: Students Hit By Last-Minute Cancellation

TISS postponed its 86th Annual Convocation less than two days before the scheduled ceremony.
Students said the last-minute decision caused financial losses and disrupted travel and degree plans.
Student groups demanded accountability as the institute cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the postponement.
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has postponed its 86th Annual Convocation, scheduled for 2 August at its Mumbai campus, informing graduating students shortly after midnight on Friday, less than two days before the ceremony. The last-minute decision came after many students and their families had already travelled to Mumbai or made non-refundable travel and accommodation bookings, prompting criticism from student groups and demands for accountability from the institute.
The postponement has left hundreds of graduating students uncertain about when they will receive their degrees, with student organisations saying the decision has caused financial losses, disrupted travel plans and added to existing delays in the declaration of final results and issuance of degree certificates, which they say have already affected applications for higher education, competitive examinations and employment.
The Registrar informed students through an email sent shortly after midnight on 31 July, citing "unforeseen circumstances". The communication did not explain the reason for the postponement. In a separate statement issued to the media later on Friday, the institute said it had assessed that the ceremony "could not be held in a conducive environment" and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests and campus life.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was scheduled to attend the convocation as the chief guest. Although TISS has not officially linked the postponement to the Chief Justice's visit, students and reports by The Quint said the postponement was linked to security concerns and possible student protests.
According to The Quint, students said a security meeting attended by police officers was held on the TISS Mumbai campus on 30 July, a day before the postponement. The publication also reported that Prof. M. Mariappan, Dean of Student Affairs, told a group of students the decision had been taken due to "security reasons".
The institute said: "The Institute had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Convocation in the best and long term interest of the Institute as well as preserving the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life. The Institute stands with you at this difficult moment and also seeks your cooperation in carrying forward the legacy of the Institute with dignity and respect."
The Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) said many graduating students had already left for Mumbai, while others were midway through their journeys when the announcement was made. "Students and their families from across the country had already made travel and accommodation arrangements, and many working graduates had taken leave to attend the ceremony.
The continued delay in the declaration of final results and the issuance of degree certificates has already affected students applying for higher education, competitive examinations, and employment. The postponement further aggravates these difficulties and risks damaging the institution's reputation."
The Fraternity Movement, TISS, accused the administration of failing to communicate in time. "Many had already booked tickets for themselves and their families, arranged accommodation, and taken leave from their workplaces to attend this occasion. Several families had already begun their journey to Mumbai when the announcement was made. The losses and distress caused to students and their families rest squarely on an administration that failed to communicate responsibly and in good time."
MSF TISS called for the convocation to be held on the original date or, if postponed, for the administration to reimburse students for additional expenses and send degree certificates by post within a week to those unable to attend a rescheduled ceremony.
According to The Quint, student representatives also alleged that weeks of intimidation had preceded the event, with messages circulating in WhatsApp groups warning students against protesting. One message read: "Nothing less than an FIR and an immediate arrest. Maybe get a bail but that's for later. For anyone who tried to create 'disturbances' at the protest."
The Quint also reported that elected representatives from the TISS Student Union met Registrar Dr Narendra Mishra following the announcement. Students said he repeatedly referred to the postponement as an "unforeseeable circumstance" without providing further details. One elected representative said, "All of the seniors who are here today we just want them to distribute the degree certificates, people have flown from everywhere they are here, let them collect their degree which they are not letting us do right now. That's our number one demand."
Later on Friday, the administration informed students that 3 August would be observed as a non-instructional day, but did not announce a revised convocation date or provide details on degree distribution. The institute has not announced a revised date for the convocation.
According to The Quint, a graduating student questioned the decision, saying: "What is this about even? Is this about the CJI? Or is it our graduation, 800 people who earned this? Or is it about keeping people off campus?"