TISS Postpones Annual Convocation Over ‘Protest Fear’, CJI Was To Be Chief Guest

TISS postponed its August 2 convocation over security and protest concerns.
CJI Surya Kant and Justice Ravindra Ghuge were scheduled to attend.
Students and families faced losses after making travel and hotel bookings.
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has postponed its 86th annual convocation, which was scheduled to be held on August 2, following concerns over campus security and the possibility of student protests.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was expected to attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Ravindra Ghuge was to be present as the guest of honour.
According to institute officials and student representatives, the decision was taken after the administration received intelligence inputs suggesting that protests could be organised during the event, NDTV reported.
In a statement issued to the media on Friday evening, the TISS administration said, “The Institute assessed that the ceremony could not be held in a conducive environment and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life,” the statement said.
The institute described the postponement as a difficult but necessary step, arguing that it was taken to protect the interests of the institution and those expected to attend the event.
“The Institute had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Convocation in the best and long term interest of the Institute as well as preserving the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life. The Institute stands with you at this difficult moment and also seeks your cooperation in carrying forward the legacy of the Institute with dignity and respect,” the TISS notice stated.
The last-minute announcement caused frustration among graduating students and their families, many of whom had already booked flights, train tickets and hotel accommodation to attend the ceremony, NDTV reported.
Several students raised concerns over the financial losses caused by the postponement, particularly as the decision was communicated close to the scheduled date.
In a subsequent official statement, TISS acknowledged the inconvenience faced by students and their families. The institute said requests seeking financial support or reimbursement for losses resulting from the cancellation would be examined individually.
The administration has assured graduating students that a fresh date for the convocation will be announced soon. It also said provisional certificates would be issued to students who require them urgently for employment, admissions or other official purposes