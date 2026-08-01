CJP Questions Police Action Against Girl For Abusing Modi

Noida police registered a Zero FIR against a girl for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NEET protests at Jantar Mantar.
Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das condemned the police action, arguing that using profanity does not constitute a criminal offence unless it incites violence.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the police of double standards, questioning why no action is taken against BJP IT cell members who abuse women online.
Noida police registered a Zero FIR after a girl allegedly used offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NEET demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on July 23, 2026. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) questioned the move, stating that using criminal laws against young people is "unjustifiable", ANI reported.
The controversy has caused huge uproar across social media. CJP and its supporters argue that profanity is not a criminal offence while their critics say that hurling abuses at a Prime Minister is not correct.
CJP Slams Police Action
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das condemned the police move. "Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country?" Das said.
Fifty per cent of parliamentarians face criminal charges yet escape action, he added, alleging that police register cases to "single out" individuals and "make an example of them".
He urged the government to stop harassing youth. "Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone," Das added.
Das shared his views on X writing that "profanity is not criminal...Any speech that does not reach the threshold of inciting violence is just speech". What seems offensive to one person might not seem so to another, and the remedy for speech is simply more speech, Das added.
Allegations Of Double Standards
The party alleged selective law enforcement as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke released a video on X questioning if the country operates under 'two laws'.
Dipke demanded to know why similar action is evaded by BJP IT cell members who abuse women online. "If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?" Dipke asked. He highlighted that several abusive social media users proudly display 'Followed by PM Modi' in their online bios.
FIR Details And Response
The legal complaint outlines three charges. Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh filed the Zero FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1).
Noida police confirmed the Zero FIR will be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation.
Modi forgave the protesting students in a late-night video. He posted it on Friday across his social media accounts. The Prime Minister said they are "misguided children" who need guidance instead of penalties or extended legal action.
He urged reform over retribution. Such language "would not suit any civilised society", Modi said. "Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses...Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well." Although public outrage is understandable, people should guide the youth instead of seeking punishment, Modi added.