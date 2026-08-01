Boxing Bonanza: Choudhary Dethrones Defending Champion To Fuel India's Glasgow Gold Rush

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India's Arundhati Choudhary produced a boxing masterclass at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 to stun defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in the women's 70 kg on Friday. The 23-year-old from Kota in Rajasthan weathered a tense start, and a decisive standing count against Eccles late in the opening round swung the momentum. She remained patient through the second round and produced damaging counter-punches to sway the judges despite the loud local support. Even after a physical, scrappy final round where Eccles increased the tempo, the Indian pugilist stayed composed to secure a well-deserved 4-0 split-decision victory. Alongside Choudhary, nine other Indians, including Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Mandengbam... have reached the final. With a stunning streak of semi-final wins, India has positioned itself to secure a massive gold rush on the final day. Choudhary fights England's World Championships bronze medallist Chantelle Reid for the title.

Arundhati celeb vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Women's 70kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after defeating Wales' Rosie Eccles in the Women's 70kg semifinal boxing bout to advance to the final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Arundhati vs Eccles full on Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal AP Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary, left, and Rosie Eccles of Wales compete in the Women's 70kg Boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Arundhati lands vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary, red, in action against Wales' Rosie Eccles during the Women's 70kg semifinal boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Arundhati won the bout to advance to the final. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Arundhati vs Eccles close-up Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary, red, in action against Wales' Rosie Eccles during the Women's 70kg semifinal boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Arundhati takes one vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal AP Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary, left, and Rosie Eccles of Wales compete in the Women's 70kg Boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Arundhati emo vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal AP Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary, right, and Rosie Eccles acknowledge the crowd after the Women's 70kg Boxing semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Arundhati reacts vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal AP Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary reacts after defeating Rosie Eccles of Wales in the Women's 70kg Boxing semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Arundhati exudes vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal AP Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary reacts after defeating Rosie Eccles in the Women's 70kg Boxing semi final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Arundhati raises vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after defeating Wales' Rosie Eccles in the Women's 70kg semifinal boxing bout to advance to the final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Arundhati bows vs Eccles Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 70kg boxing semifinal PTI Photo
India's Arundhati Choudhary celebrates after defeating Wales' Rosie Eccles in the Women's 70kg semifinal boxing bout to advance to the final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

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