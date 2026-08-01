Boxing Bonanza: Choudhary Dethrones Defending Champion To Fuel India's Glasgow Gold Rush

O Outlook Sports Desk 1 August 2026 3:11 am Published at: 1 August 2026 3:10 am Updated on:

India's Arundhati Choudhary produced a boxing masterclass at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 to stun defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in the women's 70 kg on Friday. The 23-year-old from Kota in Rajasthan weathered a tense start, and a decisive standing count against Eccles late in the opening round swung the momentum. She remained patient through the second round and produced damaging counter-punches to sway the judges despite the loud local support. Even after a physical, scrappy final round where Eccles increased the tempo, the Indian pugilist stayed composed to secure a well-deserved 4-0 split-decision victory. Alongside Choudhary, nine other Indians, including Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Mandengbam... have reached the final. With a stunning streak of semi-final wins, India has positioned itself to secure a massive gold rush on the final day. Choudhary fights England's World Championships bronze medallist Chantelle Reid for the title.