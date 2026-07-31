Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Can The Indian Star Win Gold For India?

Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026: Venue
The stage is set for one of the marquee events of the Commonwealth Games athletics programme as the men's javelin throw final gets underway at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming!
The men's javelin throw final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog! This time, all eyes are on the men's javelin throw final at Glasgow CWG 2026 as three stars -- Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem and Rumesh Tharanga -- take the field on Friday, July 31. Stay tuned for all the live updates, key moments and action from the competition.