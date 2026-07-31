Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Can The Indian Star Win Gold For India?

Follow the Men's Javelin Throw LIVE at the Commonwealth Games with throw-by-throw updates, live results, standings, highlights, and Neeraj Chopra's quest for another gold medal in Glasgow

Neeraj Chopra will aim for his second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games when he takes stage in the Javelin Throw even of 2026 edition.

Neeraj Chopra will aim for his second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games when he takes stage in the Javelin Throw even of 2026 edition. narendramodi/X

Welcome to our live coverage as the spotlight shifts to the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, where an elite field featuring Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Tharanga, and several other top contenders will battle for gold at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. India has a strong presence, with Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh all qualifying for the medal round despite challenging weather in the qualifiers. Olympic and world champion Chopra, who won Commonwealth gold in 2018, returns as one of the favourites, although defending champion Arshad Nadeem and Sri Lanka's in-form Rumesh Tharanga promise a fierce challenge. With multiple athletes capable of producing 90-metre throws, fans can expect one of the highest-quality javelin finals in Commonwealth Games history.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 12:26:01 am IST Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026: Venue The stage is set for one of the marquee events of the Commonwealth Games athletics programme as the men's javelin throw final gets underway at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

1 Aug 2026, 12:24:33 am IST Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming! The men's javelin throw final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.