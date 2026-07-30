Historic First For India: Asmita Dey Strikes Commonwealth Judo Gold For India
Asmita Dey won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medal by defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the women’s 48 kg final on Friday. Trailing early after conceding a yuko and receiving a penalty, the 23-year-old from Belonia, Tripura, staged a stunning comeback in the bout. She adjusted her strategy and intensified her offense to level the score at 1-1 by the midway point of regulation time. With neither managing a decisive throw in the remaining minutes, the gold medal clash pushed into a sudden-death 'Golden Score' period. Maintaining complete composure, Dey launched a precise, final attack to score another yuko and secure the gold. This historic milestone spearheaded an extraordinary day for the Indian judo contingent in Glasgow. Minutes after Dey's historic breakthrough, Harsh Singh clinched a gold medal in the men's 60 kg division, while Yamini Mourya and the rest continued to build momentum across weight classes. View stunning images of the historic women's 48 kg final.
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