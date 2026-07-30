Historic First For India: Asmita Dey Strikes Commonwealth Judo Gold For India

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Asmita Dey won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medal by defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the women’s 48 kg final on Friday. Trailing early after conceding a yuko and receiving a penalty, the 23-year-old from Belonia, Tripura, staged a stunning comeback in the bout. She adjusted her strategy and intensified her offense to level the score at 1-1 by the midway point of regulation time. With neither managing a decisive throw in the remaining minutes, the gold medal clash pushed into a sudden-death 'Golden Score' period. Maintaining complete composure, Dey launched a precise, final attack to score another yuko and secure the gold. This historic milestone spearheaded an extraordinary day for the Indian judo contingent in Glasgow. Minutes after Dey's historic breakthrough, Harsh Singh clinched a gold medal in the men's 60 kg division, while Yamini Mourya and the rest continued to build momentum across weight classes. View stunning images of the historic women's 48 kg final.

Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Women's 48kg judo india flag lead PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey celebrates with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo quarter-final AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, left, and Eva Ewing of Scotland compete in the Women's 48kg quarter-final Elimination Judo at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey bottom Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo quarter-final AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, bottom, and Eva Ewing of Scotland compete in the women's judo 48kg quarter-final elimination, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey lock Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo quarter-final AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, right, and Eva Ewing of Scotland compete in the Women's Judo 48kg quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo semi-final action AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, left, and Scotland's Summer Shaw compete in the Women's 48kg Judo semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo semi-final action AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, left, and Scotland's Summer Shaw compete in the Women's 48kg Judo semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey top Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo final action AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, top, and Heidi Quach of Canada compete in the Women's 48kg Judo final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo final action AP Photo
India's Asmita Dey, right, and Heidi Quach of Canada compete in the Women's 48kg Judo final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Asmita Dey white Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo final action PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey, white, competes against Canada's Heidi Quach during the Women's 48kg judo final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo Gold Medal bout PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey celebrates after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach to win the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg post match celeb PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey celebrates after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach to win the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo gold medal PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Asmita Dey Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo india flag PTI Photo
India's Asmita Dey celebrates with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg judo medallists PTI photo
Gold medallist India's Asmita Dey, second from left, silver medallist Canada's Heidi Quach, left, and bronze medallists Scotland's Summer Shaw, second from right, and England's Sian Bobrowska pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh vs Katz measure Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal match AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh, left, and Australia's Joshua Katz compete in the men's 60kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Harsh throw Katz Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal match AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh, left, and Australia's Joshua Katz compete in the men's 60kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Harsh Singh Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal pose AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh poses with his gold medal in the men's 60kg judo at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

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