Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Climbs to 34 After Magnitude 7.1 Quake Devastates Kyushu

The Kumamoto prefectural government confirmed on Friday that the death toll from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake in southwestern Japan has risen to 34.
The powerful earthquake struck the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday, injuring over 80 people and flattening numerous homes.
Nearly half of the fatalities occurred at Nippon Paper Industries' damaged mill and the Aeon Mall in Kashima, which suffered a suspected gas explosion.
The death toll from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake in southwestern Japan climbed to 34, the Kumamoto prefectural government stated on Friday, up from the previously confirmed 25.
The powerful earthquake struck Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday, causing widespread destruction across the region. The tremors flattened homes, ruptured roads and snarled supply chains. Authorities stated that more than 80 people were injured, with five to six individuals sustaining serious injuries, while officials are currently investigating one additional death to determine if it is related to the disaster.
Mall And Mill Devastation
Nearly half of the 34 fatalities occurred in two major incidents at Nippon Paper Industries' mill and Aeon's shopping mall. Nippon Paper Industries' paper mill suffered severe structural damage, including a toppled factory chimney.
At the Aeon Mall in Kashima, the complex was bustling with thousands of people when the quake happened. The company stated that about 3,000 shoppers evacuated to a parking lot before a suspected gas explosion occurred in another part of the mall where some staff remained working. The second floor collapsed, trapping people inside. Search and rescue teams continued working through the debris on Friday, focusing heavily on the collapsed mall complex.
Shelters Battle Sweltering Heat
More than 3,500 homes remain without electricity following the earthquake, and over 9,000 displaced people are currently staying in temporary shelters. Officials are installing additional power sources in these facilities to run air conditioning and prevent heat-related illnesses amid sweltering temperatures.