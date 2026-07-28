Tsunami Warning Issued In Japan After 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kumamoto — Coastal Areas Told To Evacuate

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Anusha Fatima
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Japanese authorities separately issued emergency earthquake warnings across Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki, all prefectures on Japan's southern Kyushu island

Japan Tsunami
Tsunami Warning Issued In Japan After 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kumamoto — Coastal Areas Told To Evacuate Photo: USGS
Summary of this article

  • Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, on Tuesday — JMA

  • Tsunami warning issued for waves up to 1 metre (3.28 ft)

  • Emergency earthquake warnings issued across Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki (Kyushu island)

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The JMA issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to 1 metre (3.28 ft) following the quake.

Japanese authorities separately issued emergency earthquake warnings across Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki, all prefectures on Japan's southern Kyushu island, Reuters reported.

Japan's Cabinet Office for disaster management in an X (formerly Twitter) post said in a 4:29 PM (JST) tsunami advisory that people should evacuate coastal areas immediately for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea, and stay away until the advisory is lifted.

Assam Flood Situation Improves With No Fresh Deaths, Receding Water Levels, 4.45 L Still Affected - null
Assam Flood Situation Improves With No Fresh Deaths, Receding Water Levels, 4.45 L Still Affected

By PTI

In a separate X post, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Japan said the premier had issued a three-point directive to the government: assess the extent of the damage as quickly as possible; coordinate closely with local governments to prioritise saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the government "working as one"; and keep the public informed on evacuation and damage updates in a timely manner.

Japan sits among the world's most earthquake-prone nations, with tremors occurring roughly every five minutes. The country lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a belt of volcanoes and oceanic trenches, and accounts for close to a fifth of all magnitude 6.0-plus earthquakes recorded globally.

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Kyushu Electric Power said it had found no irregularities at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear power stations following the quake, as per Reuters.

Train operator JR Kyushu said it had suspended services, including its high-speed Shinkansen lines, in the aftermath of the earthquake.

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