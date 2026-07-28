Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury, Advised Six To Eight Weeks' Rest; Fans Concerned

Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised six to eight weeks' rest.
Doctors assured a complete recovery while the actor's team urged fans not to panic.
Dragon remains Jr NTR's next major release with Prashanth Neel directing the action drama.
Jr NTR's shoulder injury has prompted concern among fans after the actor's team confirmed that he sustained a shoulder injury and has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks. The official statement did not reveal how the injury occurred, although the update comes while the actor is busy filming Prashanth Neel's highly anticipated action drama, Dragon.
Jr NTR's team shares official health update
The actor's team confirmed the development through an official statement on Monday. It was stated that Jr NTR had sustained "an unfortunate shoulder injury" earlier in the day. Following a detailed medical examination, doctors led by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi advised the actor to take complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth recovery.
The statement further assured fans that there was "absolutely no cause for panic" and added that official updates regarding his health would be shared as and when appropriate.
Dragon remains one of Jr NTR's biggest upcoming films
Although the actor's team did not disclose how the injury happened, Jr NTR is currently shooting for Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. It remains unclear whether the injury was sustained during filming.
The recently released glimpse introduced Jr NTR as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company, in a story set against the backdrop of the opium trade in 1967. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta and several others. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.
Apart from Dragon, Jr NTR is also set to reunite with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after eight years for another major project that was announced recently.