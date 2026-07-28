Jana Nayagan Deleted Scenes: H Vinoth Confirms Six Unseen Scenes Of Vijay Will Be Released Soon

Jana Nayagan deleted scenes include six removed Vijay moments across comedy action and emotion.
H. Vinoth said producers will release the deleted sequences individually after completion.
Jana Nayagan has grossed ₹233.24 crore worldwide despite mixed critical reception and reviews.
Jana Nayagan's deleted scenes are expected to be released soon after director H. Vinoth confirmed that six sequences featuring Vijay were removed from the theatrical version of the film. Despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews, Jana Nayagan has continued to draw Vijay's loyal fanbase to theatres as it marks the actor's final film before his full-time political career. The political action drama has also crossed ₹230 crore at the worldwide box office.
H Vinoth confirms six Jana Nayagan deleted scenes
Speaking during the film's success meet in Chennai, H. Vinoth revealed that six scenes were omitted from the final theatrical cut, which has a runtime of 183 minutes.
It was stated by the director that the deleted portions include two comedy scenes featuring Vijay, two action sequences and two emotional moments. It was further shared that the production house would decide the release plan and that the scenes would be unveiled individually.
When asked whether the deleted footage could return to theatres, it was explained by Vinoth that the scenes would first be completed and handed over to the producers. He added that, in his view, they were likely to begin releasing them one by one from next week.
Jana Nayagan continues box office run
Alongside the update on the deleted scenes, Jana Nayagan has continued its theatrical run, grossing ₹233.24 crore worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Although the film has performed strongly by most standards, its box office run has been viewed as modest compared with Vijay's recent releases.
In an interview with NDTV, H. Vinoth said that only around 10 to 20% of films succeed across the industry. It was further stated that every filmmaker approaches a project with sincere intentions, but some films connect with audiences while others do not.
The film, starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani and Nassar, eventually reached cinemas on July 23 after a certification-related delay.