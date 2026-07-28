Obsession Star Michael Johnston Circling The Mummy 4

Johnston would star opposite the returning Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah if the the deal does go through. Plot details are undisclosed at this time, but the brand new sequel is supposed to elide the events of the third movie, in which Rachel Weisz did not appear. "It’s just really beautiful and scary and sweeping, and it’s awesome,” Gillet teases. Bettinelli-Olpin adds that the film “has all of the heart and the character that you could hope for.”