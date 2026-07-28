Former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Says India Was ‘Hugely Angry’ Over Nirav Modi Extradition Delay

According to PTI, Patel made the remarks in an episode of The Daily Telegraph’s podcast The Diamond King, due to be released next week. She said India’s frustration over Britain’s failure to extradite Modi had complicated discussions during her tenure as home secretary, with New Delhi pushing back on accepting visa overstayers and receiving failed asylum seekers. Patel, the British Indian politician who signed off on Modi’s extradition order in April 2021 after a prima facie case was established in court, is now the shadow foreign secretary on the Conservative Opposition benches. Modi is wanted for one of India’s biggest banking frauds.