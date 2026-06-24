Can India Finally Get Its Money Back? Inside The ₹100 Crore London Court Order Against Nirav Modi

The London Circuit Commercial Court, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday June 24, ruled in favour of Bank of India and held Modi personally liable for outstanding dues of more than $10.7 million under a guarantee he had personally signed for a loan extended to his company, Firestar Diamond FZE, based in Dubai. Presiding Judge Simon Tinkler dismissed every argument Modi raised in his defence, making this one of the most direct civil judgments against him in the years since his spectacular fall from grace.