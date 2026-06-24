Can India Finally Get Its Money Back? Inside The ₹100 Crore London Court Order Against Nirav Modi

The London Circuit Commercial Court has ordered Nirav Modi to pay over $10.7 million (roughly ₹100 crore) to Bank of India.
This ruling is separate from the criminal extradition case, Modi remains in UK custody.
With the overall PNB fraud estimated at ₹13,857 crore and total confirmed recoveries still a fraction of that figure, the fight to claw back India's money from offshore fugitives is far from over.
Nirav Modi has suffered another significant legal defeat, this time in a civil court that has ordered him to pay back over ₹100 crore to a state-owned Indian bank under a personal guarantee that proved impossible to escape.
The London Circuit Commercial Court, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday June 24, ruled in favour of Bank of India and held Modi personally liable for outstanding dues of more than $10.7 million under a guarantee he had personally signed for a loan extended to his company, Firestar Diamond FZE, based in Dubai. Presiding Judge Simon Tinkler dismissed every argument Modi raised in his defence, making this one of the most direct civil judgments against him in the years since his spectacular fall from grace.
Why The Court Held Him Personally Liable
The legal centrepiece of the case was a personal guarantee. In July 2012, Bank of India extended a loan facility to Firestar Diamond FZE, part of Modi's conglomerate. In August 2013, Modi personally signed a guarantee, making himself individually responsible for repayment if the company defaulted. The personal guarantee pierces the corporate veil and holds the individual, not just the entity, to account.
When the Punjab National Bank fraud allegations exploded into public view in February 2018, the Firestar Group rapidly unravelled. Bank of India recalled the loan and issued formal repayment demands to both the company and Modi personally. According to India TV News, those demands went unanswered.
Judge Tinkler concluded there was no valid explanation for why the bank was not entitled to recovery.
The judgment cited an email Modi himself sent in February 2018 in which he acknowledged that the media storm had impaired his group's ability to discharge its debts. The judge also found that the fallout from the PNB fraud had significantly diminished the value of guarantees provided by Modi which further entrenched the bank's position in the litigation.
How International Loan Recoveries Actually Work
A court judgment is not the same as money in the bank. The order from the London Circuit Commercial Court establishes legal liability. But actually recovering that sum is a separate, often laborious process that depends on identifying and attaching assets Modi holds in jurisdictions where courts will enforce foreign judgments.
In practice, Indian banks and enforcement agencies typically pursue a multi-layered strategy across jurisdictions. In the UK, where Modi is currently imprisoned, enforcement of a civil money judgment can involve court-ordered examination of assets, freezing orders, or garnishee proceedings against bank accounts.
The complexity is heightened when assets have been moved through shell companies across multiple countries. The Pandora Papers, published in October 2021, revealed that Modi's sister Purvi Modi set up an offshore company just one month before Nirav fled India.
Recovering funds from such structures requires winning a judgment, then pursuing enforcement actions in each individual jurisdiction where assets sit. This process can span years and multiple legal proceedings.
How Much Money Has Already Been Recovered In The Nirav Modi Case
The scale of the PNB fraud — estimated at approximately ₹13,857 crore means that the enforcement actions completed so far represent only a partial recovery.
The Enforcement Directorate's record shows a sustained effort across multiple asset classes and geographies. In March 2020, the ED auctioned 72 luxury items seized from Modi, raising ₹2.29 crore. In June 2020, a PMLA court ordered the confiscation of nearly ₹1,400 crore worth of his property. In March 2019, 68 works from Modi's art collection were sold by India's Income Tax Department at auction in London, raising £5.3 million.
As of September 2024, the ED had confiscated movable and immovable assets totalling approximately ₹692.90 crore under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, according to media reports.
The overall picture suggests that while enforcement agencies have made meaningful progress, the fraction of the total fraud recovered remains well short of the original sum.
Why Extradition And Asset Recovery Are Separate Battles
One of the most misunderstood aspects of cases like Modi's is that extradition and asset recovery are entirely distinct legal processes.
A UK court allowed India's extradition request in February 2021 and the UK Home Secretary signed the extradition order in April that year. Modi subsequently exhausted appeal after appeal available to him in the UK. In December 2022, the Royal Courts refused his final domestic appeal.
Modi then turned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), where a case is still ongoing as of June 2026. In early 2026, a UK court accepted his plea to reopen extradition proceedings, citing concerns about interrogation conditions in India.
Meanwhile, the CBI trial in India has been proceeding in absentia. A criminal trial is scheduled to move forward.
The Bank of India civil case and the latest court order are entirely separate from all of this. Its outcome neither accelerates nor slows the criminal extradition proceedings.
What This Means For Banks Chasing Economic Offenders Worldwide
The Bank of India judgment carries implications beyond Nirav Modi. It is being closely watched by Indian public sector banks and enforcement agencies as a test case for the viability of civil recovery actions in foreign courts.
India's legal architecture for chasing economic fugitives has evolved substantially since the PNB fraud. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of 2018, empowers courts to declare individuals fugitive economic offenders and confiscate their assets without conviction. The ED has used this law extensively.
Republic World, reporting on the judgment, noted that it reinforces the principle that while an offender may flee, their financial obligations remain tethered to them by law.
For a public sector bank that has been chasing a fugitive across continents for years, Tuesday's judgment is a validation of the civil recovery strategy. And with Indian authorities also pursuing Mehul Choksi's extradition from Belgium, where he was arrested earlier this year, the broader legal net around the architects of India's biggest banking fraud continues to tighten, one courtroom at a time.