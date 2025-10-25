Ex-SC Judge’s Opinion Fuels Nirav Modi’s Bid To Stall Extradition In UK

Justice (retired) Deepak Verma, a former Supreme Court judge, has provided an expert opinion on behalf of Nirav Modi.
Justice (retired) Deepak Verma, a former Supreme Court judge, has provided an expert opinion on behalf of Nirav Modi, on the basis of which the fugitive businessman has sought to reopen his extradition proceedings in London, people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.
Verma had allegedly claimed that if extradited, Modi could be interrogated by multiple agencies and would not receive a fair trial in India’s judicial system, according to an officer who requested anonymity. The judge had also allegedly appeared as an expert witness for Vijay Malya in a bankruptcy case in London, HT reported.
“The expert witness has questioned our jails and judicial system to back fugitive Modi’s case,” said the officer cited above, referring to Verma’s testimony.
Modi had filed to reopen his extradition proceedings which was accepted by a Westminster court in August this year. The hearing is set to be held on November 24.
Following the expert opinion, the Indian government has reportedly sent a letter of assurance to Britain, stating that if extradited, the fugitive diamantaire “will only face trial” in India and “won’t be interrogated or taken into custody by any other agency.”
A second officer cited above told HT they will “vehemently oppose the expert testimony. All this is part of Nirav Modi’s last minute attempts to save himself because he has no legal options left”.
Modi is currently lodged in Wandsworth Prison on the outskirts of London since March 19, 2019. He is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 6,498 crore, which is a part of a total Rs 13,578 crore fraud linked with his uncle Mehul Choksi.