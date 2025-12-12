MP Declares State ‘Naxal-Free’ After Two Wanted Cadres Surrender In Balaghat

He said the Centre had set a deadline of 26 January 2026 for ending Naxalism and described the ongoing operations as a coordinated effort launched “for the first time since independence”. According to an official statement, Yadav said the remaining cadres were left with “only two choices, a chance for a new life or the end of life”. He added that with the surrender of the last two Naxalites on 11 December, the state had become Naxal-free, clearing long-standing barriers to development in Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat.