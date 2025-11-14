MP CM Says NDA Will Win In Bihar, Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari

He also asserted that the NDA will comfortably win the Bihar polls.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
  • Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi stating that while Bihar was in the midst of assembly polls he was vacationing at popular hill station Pachmarhi in the central state.

  • Yadav stated that the Congress is hardly present on the ground and that is why it is not in power for 20 years in Madhya Pradesh.

  • Polling for Bihar was conducted in two phases November 6 and 11 while the counting is scheduled for today (Friday). 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi stating that while Bihar was in the midst of assembly polls he was vacationing at popular hill station Pachmarhi in the central state. He also asserted that the NDA will comfortably win the Bihar polls. 

Polling for Bihar was conducted in two phases November 6 and 11 while the counting is scheduled for today (Friday). 

Yadav stated that the Congress is hardly present on the ground and that is why it is not in power for 20 years in Madhya Pradesh (barring 15 months in 2018-20) and if things continue as they are, the Grand Old Party will not be able to govern the state for another 50 years.

"Congress leaders live in their own world. They float in the air and never come to the ground. They feel happy just running social media accounts. That is why they have been out of power in the state for 20 years, and if they continue like this, they will remain out for another 50 years," Yadav said while addressing a function in Dewas. 

Yadav further alleged that "Congress leaders and their chief (Gandhi) are alike. While elections were on in Bihar, he (Gandhi) was holidaying in Pachmarhi. That is his level of understanding. He says he can turn potatoes into gold. Bihar mein bahaar hai, phir NDA sarkar hai" (There is greenery in Bihar, the NDA government will return.”

With PTI inputs

