Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

Bihar election results LIVE: Early EC Trends Show BJP Leading in Five Seats
Early trends from the Election Commission show the BJP leading in five seats, while the JD(U), RJD and Congress are yet to open their accounts as counting continues across the state. More updates to follow as the numbers shift.
Bihar election results LIVE: NDA Leads in 49 Seats, INDIA Bloc Ahead in 39 as Early Bihar Trends Emerge
On the opposition side, the RJD leads in 32 seats and the Congress in seven. More updates to follow as the numbers evolve.
- PTI
Bihar election results LIVE: 45 minutes into vote count, leads for NDA
45 minutes into counting, there are leads in 219 out of 243 seats in Bihar assembly elections 2025. NDA leads with 132, while MGB is at 80.
JSP leads in four seats, other leads in three.
NDA's Maithili Thakur is leading in early trends.
According to pValue Analytics, Tej Pratap is ahead in Mahua seat.
- DeKoder
Bihar election results LIVE: Counting of votes on by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota begins
The counting of votes on the by-elections of two seats of Budgam and Nagrota began here today. The voting on the two seats was held on November 11. The polls on the Budgam seat were held after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned last year to retain his Ganderbal seat from Kashmir, while the Nagrota seat had fallen vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.
Seventeen candidates including NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood, the PDP’s Aga Muntazir Mehdi, the Awami Iteehad Party’s (AIP) Nazir Ahmad Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din were in the electoral fray on the Budgam seat. On the Nagrota seat ten candidates including BJP’s Devyani Rana, NC’s Shamim Begum, Harsh Dev Singh of the Panthers Party (India), and BJP rebel independent Anil Sharma fought the elections.
- Outlook reporters
Bihar election results LIVE: Vote count begins in Bihar, NDA in lead, Mahagathbandhan trailing
Counting of votes begins in Bihar, NDA at 123, MGB at 77.
- Dekoder
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads for NDA
A total of counting of Bihar election 2025 begins, NDA takes an early lead at 117, Mahagathbandhan at 73.
- Dekoder
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav says the INDIA- bloc will form government in Bihar
Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said he is confident of Mahagathbandhan forming government in Bihar.
"It will be people's victory," he said.
-ANI
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads for NDA
A total of counting of Bihar election 2025 begins, NDA takes an early lead at 107, Mahagathbandhan at 61.
- Dekoder
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA leads in Begusarai, Bathnaha, Bhabua; RJD in Bochaha, Bodh Gaya, Brahampur
Amongst constituniences, NDA is leading in Chapra, Gaura Bauram, Digha. RJD in Hasanpur, Jokihat, Katoria.
- Dekoder
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads for NDA
A total of counting of Bihar election 2025 begins, NDA takes an early lead at 74, Mahagathbandhan at 36. Results are coming in for 111 seats.
Dekoder
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads in for Bihar elections
Early lead for NDA, 24 out of 243 so far.
Dekoder
Vote count across 46 centres for 243 Bihar assembly election seats has begun.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Bihar assembly election results coincides with Children's Day
As Bihar decides its political future, the day also marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, a coincidence that adds a pinch of history to the polls.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Ahead of counting, RJD’s Sunil Kumar booked for allegedly making inflammatory remarks
A day before the ballot counting for the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Sunil Kumar was arrested on Thursday for making "inflammatory remarks," according to police.
Speaking to reporters here earlier on November 13, 2025, Kumar had said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets... Responsible officials will not be spared " The video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Security tightened; first visuals from counting centres
Tight security arrangements have been made at couting centre in Araria. Total 46 counting centres have been set up in 38 districts of the state.
Ahead of Bihar elections, elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting day across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, according to officials.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: For first time in history, no repolls in Bihar
The Election Commission on November 12, 2025, Wednesday, said no repoll has been recommended in any of the polling booths of 122 assembly seats in Bihar that went to elections in the second phase.
It said this is for the first time in the recent history of the state that no repoll has been ordered.
In the first phase too, no repoll took place.Election Commission says no discrepancies or malpractices found across two phases.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Why exit polls so often get it wrong and why we still believe them
This year in Bihar, as the second and final phase of polling concluded, the familiar ritual began again. Channels went live, analysts dusted their bar graphs, and the screen filled with numbers predicting who might form the next government. Most of them pointed towards a comfortable return for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); others left a small window open for the Mahagathbandhan. And yet, under that bright studio light, everyone knew a quieter truth: the exit poll is not the election.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA banks on Nitish Kumar, MGB eyes change; Voting results today
Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is set to start at 8am today, November 14, 2025, following the conclusion of polling in two phases on November 6 and November 11. As the results approach, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are confident of a victory, while the Opposition has raised doubts about the accuracy of the exit poll predictions.
The NDA is relying on Nitish Kumar’s leadership, increased female voter participation, and welfare measures for women, particularly the most recent “Dashazari” initiative, or Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan’s confidence in securing victory stems from its alliances, employment agenda and the need for change.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: How crime, caste and politics intermingle in Bihar
The murder of a Jan Suraaj Party campaigner, Dularchand Yadav, during a rally on October 30 in Mokama, six days ahead of the first phase of assembly polls brought the spotlight back on violence.
Violence in Bihar has long dogged electoral politics in the state, where stories of gang rivalries, caste feuds and political vendetta resurface every election season.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s jungle raj narrative tested by Bihar's crime numbers
As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, leaders of the NDA have repeatedly invoked the specter of “Jungle Raj”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as embodying the “five identities” of Bihar’s Jungle Raj — katta (country-made guns), kroorta (cruelty), katuta (resentment), kushasan (misgovernance), and corruption.
However, read how the data flips the script.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Bihar Voted For Its Soul'
Turnout in Bihar's second phase eclipsed the already highest-ever franchise exercised in Phase I.
With the overall per cent of the assembly elections at 66.91, the second phase concluded at around 69 per cent.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Record-breaking voter turnout Phase I
Amid stray incidents of violence, including an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's vehicle, 64.66 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 8.15 pm on November 6 across 121 constituencies in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections.