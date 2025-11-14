Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: After months of intense campaigning, the Bihar elections have reached its final stage, with results set to be out today, November 14. Bihar voted for its 243 seats with exceptional turnout on November 6 and November 11, setting a record in both phases.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Election 2025 Results
Bihar Election Results 2025 File Photo
Bihar Election 2025 Counting Starts LIVE: In the days leading up to the counting day, the political fervour surged. BJP volunteers came together to prepare laddoos after exit polls predicted NDA's victory. Rejecting the exit polls prediction, RJD continued allegations of 'vote theft' and alleged that a truck loaded with EVMs sneaked into the counting station in Sasaram, Bihar. In a high-stakes contest against the BJP-led NDA alliance, the INDIA bloc and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, among others, all sides have made ambitious promises — from welfare schemes for women to caste-based upliftment and tackling unemployment — while keeping the Jungle Raj narrative alive.
LIVE UPDATES

Bihar election results LIVE: Early EC Trends Show BJP Leading in Five Seats

Early trends from the Election Commission show the BJP leading in five seats, while the JD(U), RJD and Congress are yet to open their accounts as counting continues across the state. More updates to follow as the numbers shift.

Bihar election results LIVE: NDA Leads in 49 Seats, INDIA Bloc Ahead in 39 as Early Bihar Trends Emerge

Early TV reports show the NDA leading in 49 assembly seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 39 as counting continues for all 243 constituencies. The BJP is leading in 29 seats and the JD(U) in 18.

On the opposition side, the RJD leads in 32 seats and the Congress in seven. More updates to follow as the numbers evolve.

- PTI

Bihar election results LIVE: 45 minutes into vote count, leads for NDA 

45 minutes into counting, there are leads in 219 out of 243 seats in Bihar assembly elections 2025. NDA leads with 132, while MGB is at 80.

JSP leads in four seats, other leads in three.

NDA's Maithili Thakur is leading in early trends.

According to pValue Analytics, Tej Pratap is ahead in Mahua seat.

- DeKoder

Bihar election results LIVE: Counting of votes on by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota begins

The counting of votes on the by-elections of two seats of Budgam and Nagrota began here today. The voting on the two seats was held on November 11. The polls on the Budgam seat were held after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned last year to retain his Ganderbal seat from Kashmir, while the Nagrota seat had fallen vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.

Seventeen candidates including NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood, the PDP’s Aga Muntazir Mehdi, the Awami Iteehad Party’s (AIP) Nazir Ahmad Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din were in the electoral fray on the Budgam seat. On the Nagrota seat ten candidates including BJP’s Devyani Rana, NC’s Shamim Begum, Harsh Dev Singh of the Panthers Party (India), and BJP rebel independent Anil Sharma fought the elections.

- Outlook reporters

Bihar election results LIVE: Vote count begins in Bihar, NDA in lead, Mahagathbandhan trailing

Counting of votes begins in Bihar, NDA at 123, MGB at 77.

- Dekoder

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads for NDA

A total of counting of Bihar election 2025 begins, NDA takes an early lead at 117, Mahagathbandhan at 73.

- Dekoder

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav says the INDIA- bloc will form government in Bihar

Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said he is confident of Mahagathbandhan forming government in Bihar.

"It will be people's victory," he said.

-ANI

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads for NDA

A total of counting of Bihar election 2025 begins, NDA takes an early lead at 107, Mahagathbandhan at 61.

- Dekoder

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA leads in Begusarai, Bathnaha, Bhabua; RJD in Bochaha, Bodh Gaya, Brahampur

Amongst constituniences, NDA is leading in Chapra, Gaura Bauram, Digha. RJD in Hasanpur, Jokihat, Katoria.

- Dekoder

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads for NDA

A total of counting of Bihar election 2025 begins, NDA takes an early lead at 74, Mahagathbandhan at 36. Results are coming in for 111 seats.

Dekoder

 Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Early leads in for Bihar elections

Early lead for NDA, 24 out of 243 so far.

Dekoder

 Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Vote Count Begins 

Vote count across 46 centres for 243 Bihar assembly election seats has begun.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Bihar assembly election results coincides with Children's Day

As Bihar decides its political future, the day also marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, a coincidence that adds a pinch of history to the polls.

Read full story here.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Ahead of counting, RJD’s Sunil Kumar booked for allegedly making inflammatory remarks 

A day before the ballot counting for the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Sunil Kumar was arrested on Thursday for making "inflammatory remarks," according to police.

Speaking to reporters here earlier on November 13, 2025, Kumar had said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets... Responsible officials will not be spared " The video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.

On Friday, counting will start at 8 a.m. at 46 locations throughout the state's 38 districts.

Read full story here.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Security tightened; first visuals from counting centres 

Tight security arrangements have been made at couting centre in Araria. Total 46 counting centres have been set up in 38 districts of the state.

Ahead of Bihar elections, elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting day across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, according to officials. 

Read full story here.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: For first time in history, no repolls in Bihar 

The Election Commission on November 12, 2025, Wednesday, said no repoll has been recommended in any of the polling booths of 122 assembly seats in Bihar that went to elections in the second phase.

It said this is for the first time in the recent history of the state that no repoll has been ordered.

In the first phase too, no repoll took place.Election Commission says no discrepancies or malpractices found across two phases.

Read full story here.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Why exit polls so often get it wrong and why we still believe them

This year in Bihar, as the second and final phase of polling concluded, the familiar ritual began again. Channels went live, analysts dusted their bar graphs, and the screen filled with numbers predicting who might form the next government. Most of them pointed towards a comfortable return for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); others left a small window open for the Mahagathbandhan. And yet, under that bright studio light, everyone knew a quieter truth: the exit poll is not the election.

Read full story here.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA banks on Nitish Kumar, MGB eyes change; Voting results today

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is set to start at 8am today, November 14, 2025, following the conclusion of polling in two phases on November 6 and November 11. As the results approach, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are confident of a victory, while the Opposition has raised doubts about the accuracy of the exit poll predictions.

The NDA is relying on Nitish Kumar’s leadership, increased female voter participation, and welfare measures for women, particularly the most recent “Dashazari” initiative, or Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan’s confidence in securing victory stems from its alliances, employment agenda and the need for change.

Read full story here.

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: How crime, caste and politics intermingle in Bihar 

The murder of a Jan Suraaj Party campaigner, Dularchand Yadav, during a rally on October 30 in Mokama, six days ahead of the first phase of assembly polls brought the spotlight back on violence.

Violence in Bihar has long dogged electoral politics in the state, where stories of gang rivalries, caste feuds and political vendetta resurface every election season. 

Read more: Crime, Caste And Politics: The Unbroken Chain of Violence In Bihar

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s jungle raj narrative tested by Bihar's crime numbers

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, leaders of the NDA have repeatedly invoked the specter of “Jungle Raj”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as embodying the “five identities” of Bihar’s Jungle Raj — katta (country-made guns), kroorta (cruelty), katuta (resentment), kushasan (misgovernance), and corruption.

However, read how the data flips the script.

Then Vs Now: NDA’s Jungle Raj Narrative Tested By Bihar's Crime Numbers

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Bihar Voted For Its Soul'

Turnout in Bihar's second phase eclipsed the already highest-ever franchise exercised in Phase I.

With the overall per cent of the assembly elections at 66.91, the second phase concluded at around 69 per cent.

Read more: Highest Ever Provisional Turnout Recorded At 67.14% In Phase II Of 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Record-breaking voter turnout Phase I

Amid stray incidents of violence, including an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's vehicle, 64.66 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 8.15 pm on November 6 across 121 constituencies in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections.

Read more: Bihar Assembly Elections: First Phase Sees Highest Ever Voter Turnout At 64.66%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  3. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

  5. IPL 2026 Trade: MI Sign Local Lad Shardul Thakur And West Indies All-Rounder Shurfane Rutherford

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack