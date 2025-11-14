NDA Leads Bihar Polls As Early Trends Show Strong BJP Surge; Mahagathbandhan Trails

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday, with early trends indicating a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is ahead in at least 70 seats.
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday, with early trends indicating a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is ahead in at least 70 seats. As per the Election Commission’s guidelines, counting of postal ballots began first, followed by counting of EVM votes starting at 8:30 AM.
The NDA is currently leading in 161 seats, an increase of 39 compared to the 2020 Assembly elections. However, this figure is 13 seats lower than its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Mahagathbandhan is ahead in 77 seats. This marks a decline of 36 seats from the 2020 state elections but reflects an improvement of 16 seats compared to their performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
Making its electoral debut, the Jan Suraaj Party is leading in three constituencies.
Bihar’s historic 67.13 percent voter turnout reflected the participation of 7.45 crore eligible voters, who determined the fate of 2,616 candidates across the state.