CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja on Saturday openly blamed the Congress for the resounding defeat of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance's failure to consolidate anti-BJP votes and ineffective seat-sharing doomed their prospects despite strong grassroots support for RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Raja highlighted the "huge popular response" witnessed during CPI campaigns but lamented the final tally, Mahagathbandhan scraping just 35 seats (RJD 25, Congress 6, CPI(ML)-L 2, CPI(M) 1, IIP 1) against the NDA's commanding 202 (BJP 89, JD(U) 85, others 28), calling it a missed opportunity due to Congress's "lack of seriousness" in forging a robust secular front.