Bihar Congress Questions Vote Counting As NDA Leads In Early Election Trends

NDA crosses 166 seats in early Bihar election trends; Mahagathbandhan trails at 56.
Rajesh Ram alleges irregularities and slowdown in counting at several centres.
Congress urges Election Commission and central leadership to assure transparency.
Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram on Friday raised concerns over the integrity of the vote counting process, even as early trends from the Election Commission showed the NDA significantly ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.
Within the NDA, the JD(U) was leading in 75 seats and the BJP in 72. Smaller allies added to the coalition’s tally, with the LJP (RV) at 18 seats and HAMS at five.
The Mahagathbandhan’s early figures were primarily driven by the RJD, which led in 41 seats, followed by Congress in seven. Left parties contributed with CPI(ML)-Liberation leading in five, while CPI(M) and CPI led in one each. Analysts noted that the final numbers could still shift as multiple rounds of counting were ongoing.
Amid the unfolding trends, Ram alleged “serious anomalies” in the counting process, stating that the procedure had slowed down in several centres after initial rounds. “When vote theft happens in Maharashtra and Haryana, why will people not suspect the same here? Especially the Opposition,” he told PTI Video, accusing the administration of attempts to “steal votes” and citing reports of “server vans” near counting centres and “irregularities at booths.”
Ram also highlighted what he described as visible public dissatisfaction, citing unemployment, paper leaks, inadequate healthcare, and persistent distress migration. “Women don't want their husbands to go outside the state to earn. Youths are frustrated. The 20-year rule backed by the BJP has failed them,” he said.
Echoing concerns from the RJD, Ram warned that any perceived misconduct could trigger unrest. “Voters know whom they pressed the button for. If the outcome doesn't match their expectation, anger is natural,” he added.
Targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ram claimed that the BJP had “completely captured” him and suggested that JD(U) leaders and workers were themselves discontented. “Even they know this government is on its way out. The public wants a government that delivers jobs, medicines, and dignity,” he said.
Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru told PTI Video that the party would reserve judgement until the conclusion of counting. “These are only early trends. At the end of the day, the final numbers will speak,” he said.
On allegations of irregularities, Allavaru added, “The Election Commission, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister must assure the people that the process has been neutral and transparent. There are many questions, many pieces of evidence. They must clarify.”
