Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday extended his congratulations to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar for what he described as a decisive electoral victory, expressing confidence that Kumar would meet the expectations of the people of Bihar.
Stalin also commended RJD’s “young leader” Tejashwi Yadav, acknowledging his “tireless campaign” during the election.
Reflecting on the outcome, the Chief Minister said the mandate carried an important message. “The Bihar election result has a lesson for everyone. Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled,” he wrote on the social media platform X. Stalin added that the INDIA bloc’s leaders were experienced figures who understood the significance of the verdict and would plan strategically to tackle the challenges ahead.
Stalin also criticised the Election Commission, asserting that its reputation has sunk to its lowest point. “The result of this election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI. The reputation of the #ECI is at its lowest point,” he said. He stressed that the country’s citizens “deserved a stronger and more impartial Election Commission,” one capable of instilling confidence “even among those who do not win.”
With PTI inputs