Tejashwi Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Poll Predictions Favoring NDA

Bihar assembly elections that predicted a majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The exit polls, released after the second and final phase of voting concluded on November 11, 2025, projected the NDA to win 137-152 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the Mahagathbandhan projected at 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj at 2-4 seats, and others at 4-8 seats, according to a DVC Research survey. Voter turnout reached 69% in the second phase across 121 constituencies and 65.09% in the first phase on November 6, 2025, involving 3.75 crore electors.
Yadav stated that the exit polls were released while people were still in queues to vote, questioning their sample size and criteria, which he said were not disclosed. He described the projections as "psychological pressure" tactics directed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top leadership to influence the administration and public mood. Yadav asserted that neither he nor his alliance lives in "false optimism nor misunderstanding," emphasizing that the Mahagathbandhan's internal feedback from voters indicated results better than those received in the 1995 elections.
The Mahagathbandhan collected post-voting feedback from people, claiming a positive response and that around 72 lakh additional voters participated to bring about a change in government. Yadav predicted that the INDIA bloc would form the government with a thumping majority, with results to be declared on November 14, 2025, and the oath-taking ceremony on November 18, 2025. He alleged that BJP leaders would attempt to delay the vote counting process and stated that the alliance was monitoring activities to prevent any foul play.
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also dismissed the exit polls as incorrect, stating that people had decided to remove the BJP government and install Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister. The elections feature a contest between the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), and the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, and other allies, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj as a new entrant.