Tejashwi Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Poll Predictions Favoring NDA

Yadav stated that the exit polls were released while people were still in queues to vote, questioning their sample size and criteria, which he said were not disclosed. He described the projections as "psychological pressure" tactics directed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top leadership to influence the administration and public mood. Yadav asserted that neither he nor his alliance lives in "false optimism nor misunderstanding," emphasizing that the Mahagathbandhan's internal feedback from voters indicated results better than those received in the 1995 elections.