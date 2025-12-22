Delhi Issues Over 2.12 Lakh PUC Certificates In Just Four Days Amid Strict GRAP-IV Crackdown

Surge in vehicle checks and fines forces lakhs of motorists to rush for Pollution Under Control certificates as air quality remains in 'severe' category

Outlook News Desk
Under GRAP III, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers were banned in Delhi-NCR
  • Over 2.12 lakh certificates issued in four days (Dec 18–21), with single-day peak of 68,412 on Dec 20.

  • ₹10,000–₹20,000 fines + impounding for non-compliant vehicles; over 1,500 enforcement teams deployed.

  • AQI above 400, prompting continued restrictions and calls for public cooperation to reduce vehicular pollution.

In a massive response to intensified enforcement under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi's transport authorities and private PUC centres issued more than 2.12 lakh Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates between December 18 and December 21, 2025. The sharp spike comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ramps up penalties and vehicle inspections to combat the persistent 'severe' air quality in the National Capital Region.

According to data released by the Delhi Transport Department on December 22, a total of 2,12,347 PUC certificates were generated in these four days alone — a significant jump compared to the daily average of around 25,000–30,000 certificates during normal periods. On December 20, the single-day figure touched a record 68,412, reflecting the urgency among vehicle owners after teams of traffic police, municipal corporations, and transport officials began widespread checking at major intersections, toll plazas, and industrial areas.

Under GRAP-IV, which was invoked on December 16 due to AQI levels consistently above 400, vehicles without valid PUC certificates face immediate challans of ₹10,000 for cars and ₹20,000 for commercial vehicles (including taxis and trucks). Non-compliant vehicles are also being impounded on the spot. The Delhi government has deployed over 1,500 additional enforcement teams, including mobile squads equipped with portable PUC testing machines, to ensure compliance.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot appealed to motorists to get their vehicles checked immediately, stating: “The current air emergency demands collective responsibility. We are not just issuing fines — we are trying to reduce tailpipe emissions at source. Those who get PUC done now are helping clean Delhi’s air.”

Meanwhile, environmental groups welcomed the enforcement drive but pointed out that many two-wheelers and older diesel vehicles remain off the radar. The Delhi government has also intensified anti-smog gun operations, water sprinkling, and construction dust control measures alongside the PUC push.

The AQI in Delhi hovered between 410 and 450 on December 22, firmly in the 'severe' category, with PM2.5 levels exceeding 300 µg/m³ in several areas.

