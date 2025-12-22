Delhi Issues Over 2.12 Lakh PUC Certificates In Just Four Days Amid Strict GRAP-IV Crackdown

According to data released by the Delhi Transport Department on December 22, a total of 2,12,347 PUC certificates were generated in these four days alone — a significant jump compared to the daily average of around 25,000–30,000 certificates during normal periods. On December 20, the single-day figure touched a record 68,412, reflecting the urgency among vehicle owners after teams of traffic police, municipal corporations, and transport officials began widespread checking at major intersections, toll plazas, and industrial areas.