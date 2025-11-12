Bihar Close Contest, Don't Trust Exit Polls: Digvijaya Singh

Exit polls released on November 12, 2025, after the second phase of voting ended on November 11, projected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win 130-167 seats in the 243-member assembly. The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) was projected at 85-108 seats, with Jan Suraaj at 0-4 seats. Voter turnout reached 68.94% in the second phase across 122 constituencies and 64.66% in the first phase on November 6, involving 7.42 crore electors after special intensive revision.