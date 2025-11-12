Bihar Close Contest, Don't Trust Exit Polls: Digvijaya Singh

Nine surveys, including News18 and Matrize, forecast NDA at 130-167 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 85-108.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stated on November 12, 2025, that the Bihar assembly elections were a close contest and advised against trusting exit polls. He mentioned that during his visit to Bihar, he observed no one-sided race but an even fight with active discussions among voters.
Exit polls released on November 12, 2025, after the second phase of voting ended on November 11, projected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win 130-167 seats in the 243-member assembly. The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) was projected at 85-108 seats, with Jan Suraaj at 0-4 seats. Voter turnout reached 68.94% in the second phase across 122 constituencies and 64.66% in the first phase on November 6, involving 7.42 crore electors after special intensive revision.
Singh added that the NDA could secure victory only through manipulation of voter lists and electronic voting machines (EVMs). AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal stated that field reports from Congress workers indicated support for the Mahagathbandhan, dismissing exit polls as unreliable. RJD leader Sudhakar Singh described high turnout as a mandate against the ruling dispensation and expressed confidence in forming the government.