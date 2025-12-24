Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Lands In Legal Trouble After Author Alleges Plagiarism; Here's What Dharma Has To Say

Homebound has landed in legal trouble as the author has alleged that the film is copied from her 2021 novel of the same name.
The dispute comes days after it was announced that the film is India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.
Dharma Productions has addressed the plagiarism allegations.
Days after making the Oscars shortlist, Neeraj Ghaywan's acclaimed film Homebound has faced legal heat as journalist and author Puja Changoiwala has initiated legal action against Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions, alleging that the production house plagiarised her 2021 novel of the same name.
Recently, Homebound was shortlisted among 15 films for the Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.
Homebound in legal trouble
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Changoiwala has initiated legal action against Dharma, claiming plagiarism allegations. She also plans to file a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court.
In her mail, she stated, “The subject of both (novel and the film) is the COVID-19 migrant exodus of 2020,” adding, “Upon watching the film, I discovered that the producers have not only misappropriated the title of my book, but have also blatantly reproduced substantial portions of my novel in the second half of the film, including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events, and other creative expressions.”
After watching the film, her lawyer issued a notice to the production house on October 15, “providing a detailed, scene-by-scene account of their infringement of her rights.”
The author also claimed that the producers “refused to acknowledge the violation”, leading her to formally initiate the legal proceedings against Dharma Productions Private Limited, and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP (the film is currently streaming on the OTT platform) by filing an application with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.
Puja also alleged that Dharma “committed a flagrant act of passing off” by naming the film after her novel, which according to her “cannot be a coincidence.”
She even claimed that the film was scripted in 2022, after her novel was published.
Dharma reacts to plagiarism allegations
A representative of Dharma Productions told India Today, “We are responding to the claim legally and cannot comment anything right now.”
They are yet to issue an official statement responding to the allegations.