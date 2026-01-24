Ishaan Khatter Reacts To Homebound Oscars Exit: ‘As Difficult a Reality as It Mirrors…’

As Homebound officially bowed out of the Oscars race, Ishaan Khatter addressed the moment with grace and reflection. Reacting to the Homebound Oscars exit, the actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, describing the film as something he would always carry with love and gratitude. Despite strong critical reception and sustained awards buzz, Neeraj Ghaywan’s film did not make it to the final nominations in the Best International Feature Film category.