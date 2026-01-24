Ishaan Khatter Reacts To Homebound Oscars Exit: ‘As Difficult a Reality as It Mirrors…’

Ishaan Khatter has shared an emotional response after Homebound exited the Oscars race, calling the film a deeply personal journey.

As Homebound officially bowed out of the Oscars race, Ishaan Khatter addressed the moment with grace and reflection. Reacting to the Homebound Oscars exit, the actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, describing the film as something he would always carry with love and gratitude. Despite strong critical reception and sustained awards buzz, Neeraj Ghaywan’s film did not make it to the final nominations in the Best International Feature Film category.

Ishaan Khatter on Homebound Oscars exit: a personal note

In his post, Ishaan wrote that Homebound was “a piece of my heart”, adding that the story pushed him and the team to look inward while confronting uncomfortable realities outside their social bubbles. Calling it “as difficult a reality as it mirrors”, he said the film remained hopeful for him as a human being, a cinema lover and a young actor.

Ishaan Khatter statement on Oscars: gratitude over disappointment

Addressing the end of one chapter in the film’s journey, Ishaan said he would always view Homebound as a moral compass. He praised director Neeraj Ghaywan, calling his conscience a “yardstick”, and extended gratitude to everyone behind the camera who helped shape the film. The actor also thanked audiences who embraced the story as their own, reinforcing why the film’s impact extends beyond awards.

Why Homebound missed Oscars, but still matters

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, with Janhvi Kapoor in a key role. The film follows two childhood friends from a North Indian village who believe cracking the police recruitment exam will bring dignity and relief from caste-based discrimination.

Though Homebound missed an Oscar nomination, its journey places it alongside recent Indian films that sparked global conversations without making the final cut. For Ishaan Khatter, the film’s legacy lies not in trophies, but in the honesty it dared to hold up to the world.

