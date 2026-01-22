Homebound Misses Final Cut In Oscars 2026 Best International Feature Film Race

India’s official submission Homebound has failed to secure a nomination at the 98th Academy Awards.

A still from Homebound
Janhvi Kapoor, Vishwal Jethwa, and Ishaan Khatter in Homebound. Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Homebound did not receive an Oscars 2026 nomination.

  • The film had earlier advanced to the international shortlist stage.

  • Neeraj Ghaywan’s film remains India’s official Oscars submission.

India’s Oscars 2026 journey has come to an end with Homebound failing to make it to the final nominations in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the official list of nominees on Thursday, with Homebound missing out after advancing to the shortlist stage earlier this season.

Homebound’s Oscar 2026 journey

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound was India’s sole official entry and had earlier found a place among the 15 shortlisted films, placing it in the next round of Academy voting. However, the film did not feature in the final nomination list announced this week.

The film had generated cautious optimism after making the shortlist, a significant milestone in itself given the competitiveness of the international film race. Other films that ultimately secured nominations include Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Spain’s Sirat and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Outlook Magazine’s June 8, 2020 issue - null
Homebound, Then and Now: Remembering Migrant Lives Lost To Lockdown

BY Saher Hiba Khan

About Homebound

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay, Taking Amrit Home, and follows two childhood friends from a North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers in search of dignity and social acceptance.

Industry reaction and context

While the film’s Oscar campaign did not culminate in a nomination, producer Karan Johar has previously spoken about viewing the awards push as an opportunity rather than a guaranteed outcome. Homebound’s shortlist presence still places it among the most internationally visible Indian films of the year.

Karan Johar on Homebound Oscar campaign - Instagram/Karan Johar
Karan Johar On Expensive Oscar Campaign For Homebound: It's A Bottomless Pit

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The final Oscar ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.

