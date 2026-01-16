Karan Johar On Expensive Oscar Campaign For Homebound: It's A Bottomless Pit

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026).

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karan Johar, Homebound, Oscars 2026
Karan Johar on Homebound Oscar campaign Photo: Instagram/Karan Johar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026).

  • The film made it to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category.

  • Karan Johar spoke about the expensive Oscar campaign for Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026), made it to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. Now, everyone is waiting with bated breath for the final nomination list. Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers. Legendary director Martin Scorsese served as the executive producer. The acclaimed film starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

In a podcast, Karan Johar has opened up about the expensive Oscar campaign for Homebound, calling it a “bottomless pit.” He called it a “passion project” and not a “money-making exercise.”

Homebound enters the final voting round for Best International Feature. - Instagram/Dharma Movies
Homebound Moves To Next Round Of Voting In International Feature Film Category At Oscars 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar on Homebound's Oscar campaign

During the podcast on PeepingMoon and Telly MEK, Karan revealed that his business partner, Adar Poonawalla, didn't care about money and spent lavishly launching the Oscar campaign for the Homebound.

“We were doing Homebound. I told him that doing an Oscar campaign will cost money and sometimes it is a bottomless pit. Because you don’t know what the end result will be, and whether you will even make it to the shortlist of 15 and then 5. It is an uphill task,” Karan said

Related Content
Related Content
Outlook Magazine’s June 8, 2020 issue - null
Homebound, Then and Now: Remembering Migrant Lives Lost To Lockdown

BY Saher Hiba Khan

“You have to employ publicists and travel and make noise and do media abroad and screenings abroad. But Adar said 'Karan, this is a great opportunity and a great film, let’s do everything in our capacity',” he added.

Karan also said that Adar didn't think of profit or loss and chose passion over monetary benefit. “It is not a money-making exercise for us. It is about credibility. We will do other films for survival, but Homebound was always a passion project. There is no monetary game in that film,” the 53-year-old producer said further.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: SAU Win Toss, Elect To Field

  2. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Fielding First Against Young Lions

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Afghan Zwanan Batting First Against Proteas

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  5. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark, Shiv-Sena Alliance Leading In 70 Wards

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC