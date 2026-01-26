Karan Johar On Border 2 And Dhurandhar Box Office Triumph: “Bollywood Is Here To Stay”

Karan Johar has reacted to the massive box office success of Border 2 and Dhurandhar, calling the back-to-back hits proof that Bollywood is firmly back.

Karan Johar
Karan Johar has hailed the box office success of Border 2 and Dhurandhar Photo: IMDb
  • Border 2 records massive weekend box office collections

  • Dhurandhar crosses Rs 1,280 crore worldwide

  • Karan Johar credits emotional storytelling for Bollywood’s revival

Karan Johar has weighed in on the roaring box office run of Border 2 and Dhurandhar, using the moment to make a larger point about the resilience of Hindi cinema. As both films continue to post record-breaking numbers, Johar believes their success signals a renewed trust between filmmakers and audiences.

Border 2 box office performance strengthens Bollywood’s momentum

Border 2, led by Sunny Deol, has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical draws in recent times. The war drama witnessed a sharp upward trend over its opening weekend, crossing Rs 120 crore in India within three days. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a strong jump on day three, underlining sustained audience interest.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the filmmaker shared his thoughts on the industry’s current momentum. He wrote that the massive response to these films proves Bollywood is “back” and very much here to stay, adding that stories rooted in emotion remain the strongest connect with paying audiences.

Border 2
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles, with Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh appearing in pivotal parts.

Dhurandhar continues its historic run

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar remains another major contributor to the industry’s resurgence. The film has already crossed Rs 800 crore in India, with worldwide collections surpassing Rs 1,280 crore. Its prolonged theatrical run has further cemented its position as a modern blockbuster.

Bollywood marks Republic Day
Republic Day 2026: Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher And Others Extend Warm Wishes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar’s reaction reflects a broader sentiment within the industry, where consistent box office performances are being seen as a turning point for Hindi cinema after years of uncertainty.

